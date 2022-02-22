The Top 5 Country Artists Who Have Won The Most Grammys

With regard to Grammy Awards, country artists are king (and queen). The following country musicians and singers have won more Grammys than any other. Has one of your favorite country music makers been taking home lots of gilded gramophones from the most prestigious annual music awards show? Read on to learn who has the biggest collection... the answer may surprise you!

Alison Krauss: 27 Grammys

Bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss released her first solo album in 1987 and her first album as Alison Krauss and Union Station in 1989. With 27 Grammy wins (including 14 that she shares with Union Station), Krauss has won more Grammys than any other female singer in history except Beyoncé, who won her 28th Grammy in 2021. Queen B's reign could come to an end in the future if Krauss continues to set standards with her signature sound.

Vince Gill: 22 Grammys

Vince Gill released his first album in 1984 and won his first Grammy for 1990 Best Country Vocal Performance, Male for his song "When I Call Your Name." The country singer, songwriter, and musician has amassed an additional 21 Grammys since that win, most recently in 2021 for Best Country Solo Performance for "When My Amy Prays." Gill has been nominated a total of 44 times... and counting.

Ricky Skaggs: 15 Grammys

Ricky Skaggs' go-to instrument is the mandolin, but he also plays the fiddle, guitar, and banjo. Skaggs released his first album in 1975 and won his first Grammy for 1983 Best Country Instrumental Performance. Skaggs, who was honored with the National Medal of Arts by former President Donald Trump in 2021, has won a total of 15 Grammys, most recently for being the producer of the 2016 Best Contemporary Christian Music Album Love Remains by Hillary Scott and the Scott Family.

Advertisement

Emmylou Harris: 14 Grammys

Emmylou Harris won her first Grammy for 1977 Best Country Vocal Performance, Female for her third album, Elite Hotel. The County Music Hall of Famer has won 14 out of 48 Grammy nominations, including a 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award. We're still hoping the iconic septuagenarian releases a new studio album in the near future.

The Chicks: 13 Grammys

The band formerly known as the Dixie Chicks is comprised of Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines, and Martie Maguire. Together the Chicks have won a total of 13 Grammys, 5 of which were won in 2007 for the 2006 album Taking the Long Way and its single "Not Ready to Make Nice." In 2020, the Chicks released Gaslighter, their first album in 14 years.

Related Videos