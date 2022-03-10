Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

When you're a country music fan, some of the most iconic fashion you see isn't from New York Fashion Week, instead rodeos, the Country Music Awards, concerts, album covers and more. So we rounded up five of our favorite country artists' outfits and found dupes for each outfit. From Kacey Musgraves, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain and more, see how to get the look for your favorite country superstars.

These iconic looks can be recreated on a budget. Wear these outfits for concerts, downtown Nashville, and more, where gold and glitz meet western wear.

Who Dresses Our Favorite Artists

These days, many actors, country singers, or athletes have stylists (or at least have someone influencing them to wear certain designers). We love that country artists can still stay true to their country roots (and cowboy boots) while still supporting fashion designers and embracing modern fashion.

Here are a couple of talented stylists dressing our favorite country superstars for red carpets, American Country Music Award shows (ACM Awards), CMAs and more.

Courtney Webster, Carrie Underwood

Check out this Latin American Music Awards look from Wardrobe Stylist Courtney Webster for Carrie Underwood!

Erica Cloud, Kacey Musgraves

Like Webster, Erica Cloud also has a Country Music Star A-Lister on her clientele. Kacey's Iconic Met Gala outfit will forever be an outfit that inspired many fans of the country music singer to appreciate the talent behind costume ideas. Kacey, you perfect Barbie!

We can't forget about our country boys. We're sure Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, and even George Strait have talent in the corner, making sure they look fantastic for red carpets and country concerts. Men, let us know if you're interested in recreating iconic looks, even from your favorites like Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson or Garth Brooks.

Even Hank Williams was known for some special suits and cowboy hats.

Copycat Country Music Outfits

Kacey Musgraves, Houston Rodeo 2019

Kacey Musgraves' 2019 Houston Rodeo outfit was too cute! To copy Kacey's jumpsuit, consider this $21 wide-leg jumpsuit. It's made of lace fabric and is super comfy.

It comes in sizes small through XL and is perfect for birthdays, brunches, and more. You can also copy Kacey's hairstyle and be your favorite country girl for Halloween.

Shania Twain, Come on Over Album Cover

Shania Twain is so gorgeous! She is stunning in this gray dress. To copy this look, consider this polyester dress. The material looks very similar to Shania's. It's sexy but still casual enough for a drink with your girl gang, date night and more.

It's knee-length and shows off your fabulous figure!

Also Consider:

If you're set on the halter style, consider this dress instead. The material is different, but you'll still emulate the look with the neckline and dress color. Also cute for summertime hangouts with your friends.

Dolly Parton, ACM Awards

Dolly is known for her shiny outfits and costumes. It's safe to say that a dress with rhinestones or diamonds is the way to go to pay homage to Dolly's look.

This classy dress is a budget-friendly dupe for Dolly's ACM Awards look. The dress is flattering on the figure, modest, and will always be a great go-to dress for dinner, events and date night.

Maren Morris, CMT Awards

Maren Morris' style combines retro and country-western, and we're obsessed. However, we notice she loves a good mini dress. She's definitely got the legs for it, so flaunt them Maren!

Copy her CMT Awards look with a champagne dress that's embellished and sexy! The dress comes in sizes six through 14.

Kelsea Ballerini, Hole in the Bottle Promo

When Kelsea Ballerini teamed up with Shania for "Hole in the Bottle," many of us became intrigued with her trendy outfit outside of the western style we're used to seeing her in. The $18 high-waisted skirt that looks like a corset is stinkin' cute. Pair it with your favorite T-shirt, and you'll turn heads.

Um, so when do all of our favorite artists and songwriters team up for a clothing line? I'll definitely be a shopaholic by then.

