2022 ACM Awards Best Dressed: 15 Country Stars Who Dressed to Impress

All of our favorite country stars showed up dressed to impress at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Whether you watched live on Prime Video on Monday, March 7, or watched some of the performances after the fact, there's no way you weren't blown away by some of the incredible outfits showcased throughout the night...and the performances of course.

In honor of one of country music's biggest nights, we've rounded up all of the best-dressed country stars from the 2022 ACM Awards.

1. Dolly Parton

Does Dolly ever show up anywhere not dressed to the nines? The country legend was a perfect co-host to last year's Best New Artist winners Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen and she absolutely dressed for the occasion. While we loved everything she wore, this amazing sequin jumpsuit needed attention.

2. Carrie Underwood

Queen Carrie stunned during her duet with Jason Aldean but my jaw dropped when she came out in this sparkly number to accept Single of the Year for "If I Didn't Love You" with Aldean. As usual, she looked incredible all night long, but this dress in particular made her look so glam.

3. Jimmie Allen

I've said it once, I'll say it again -- Jimmie Allen is one of the best-dressed stars in country music. Period. He always shows up dressed to kill and had so many good outfits throughout the ACM Awards, I honestly couldn't choose. So here's his red carpet look that kicked off the evening for the co-host and nominee for Male Artist of the Year.

4. Kelsea Ballerini

Let's all take a moment in honor of this amazing ACM Awards red carpet number. Kelsea Ballerini looks like a modern day Audrey Hepburn and I am absolutely here for it. The cutouts on the sides add an edge to it, which Kelsea is really pulling off.

5. Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

And the best looking couple award goes to...Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, who always show up looking like a million bucks. While Maren's leather dress is seriously cool (that neckline!), I'm also obsessed with her husband's brown suit.

6. Gabby Barrett

Gabby Barrett had multiple outfit changes throughout the course of the evening that all looked amazing next to her two co-hosts, but my personal favorite was this beautiful white dress she wore to perform Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance."

7. Lainey Wilson

It was a big night for Lainey Wilson who took home the awards for New Female Artist of the Year as well as Song of the Year for "Things A Man Oughta Know." She looked all kinds of cool in this leather outfit, which she wore to perform her award-winning song.

8. Charles Kelley

Lady A's Charles Kelley showed up his bandmates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood with this seriously cool red-on-red ensemble. Not sure about everyone else, but I couldn't take my eyes off his ensemble when the trio took the stage for their performance!

9. Brooke Eden

Brooke Eden wowed multiple times throughout the awards show (loved the mini dress she wore for her performance) but this green ballgown for the red carpet was an amazing mermaid princess dress I'm still obsessed with.

10. Brothers Osborne

I was torn between this on point red carpet look and the neon suits (apparently handmade by John Osborne) the brothers wore during their "Skeletons" performance. But I was just such a fan of how perfectly the duo looks on the red carpet. Bravo, you two!

11. Brittney Spencer

Brittany Spencer showed up to the red carpet wearing an amazing ballgown fit for the Oscars, but she really knocked it out of the park with the outfit choice she donned for her duet with Brothers Osborne to close out the evening. There really isn't anything better than the combo of a beautiful dress and cowboy boots and I immediately found myself googling 'white cowboy boots' to replicate this look ASAP.

12. Kane Brown

Men wearing multicolored suits seemed to have a moment last night and this green number Kane Brown sported during his performance of "Leave You Alone" was seriously cool. It's a deep green you wouldn't expect to see on a suit but it really worked and made the country star stand out big time.

13. Carly Pearce

Ah Carly Pearce. She's the queen of a classically beautiful look and her multiple outfits at the 2022 ACM's were no expectation. She particularly stunned in this beautiful lavender gown at the red carpet arrivals. What a perfect way to kick off the night that would end with her winning Music Event of the Year with Ashley McBryde for "Never Wanted To Be That Girl."

14. Thomas Rhett

Does anyone not love Thomas Rhett? As much as I love his casual side of blue jeans, a cowboy hat, and a t-shirt, he cleans up really nice as you can see from this seriously flattering blue suit. The only thing missing is his lovely wife Lauren!

15. Chase Rice

This is the most casual look on our best dressed round up but how can you ignore that leather jacket? There's just something so effortlessly cool about how Chase Rice rolled into the red carpet and I'm a big fan.

