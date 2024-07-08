Colorado Teen Dies After Jumping Into Electrified Lake On 4th Of July

Every year people lose fingers or accidentally blow themselves up from fireworks, but no one expects to get electrocuted on the 4th of July. Sadly, one Colorado teen is dead after taking a dip in an electrified lake on the 4th of July. He was celebrating with some friends.

While some 4th of July accidents can be attributed to stupidity, it's all the more tragic that it wasn't the Colorado teen's fault. After all, who expects there to be an electric current in a lake? 18-year-old Jesse Hamric's death feels very tragic and very unavoidable. Like most 18-year-olds, Hamric just wanted to have some fun with friends for the holiday. Hamric and his buddies drove up to Smith Mountain Lake outside Roanoke, Virginia to celebrate.

However, when Hamric jumped into the water, his friends immediately realized something was wrong. They dove in to rescue him, experiencing electric shocks of their own. However, they successfully managed to fish Hamric out of the water despite also being electrocuted, according to WDBJ.

Realizing the Colorado teen wasn't breathing, one of his friends began doing CPR. Another phoned for help. Investigators determined that the water had an electrical current. It was caused by stray voltage from a dock at a nearby private residence. While no more information is available, it sounds like a tragic accident. Investigators don't expect foul play.

Colorado Teen Dies

Hamric had just graduated from high school. The Colorado teen had his whole life ahead of him.

"Ever since I first met that kid, I mean, he's like one of a kind," friend Alex Schwab told KDVR. "You see him and you just, like, he always has a smile on his face."

"Still can't even like process it. I'm so upset by it," he added.

A GoFundMe has raised nearly $100,000 for the family following his death. The campaign read, "They are true servants of our community who make life in Steamboat Springs better by all that they do and by who they are! Jesse was a dearly loved friend, bringing light and positivity everywhere he went, and he will be missed every day."

They continued, "The goal of this fund is to support the family and to fund a 'Jesse Cyrus Hamric Foundation for Courage and Love.' Thank you for joining us in giving back to this family who we love and adore and who has given so much of themselves to our community!"