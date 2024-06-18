Cole Swindell Reveals Touching Way He Honored His Late Father At Wedding

Cole Swindell is a chart-busting country superstar who's routinely shown how great he is as a musician. His marriage to Courtney Little and their ongoing love story is also the kind of bond you only see in a storybook. However, Swindell has suffered some substantial losses over the past few years.

His father passed away unexpectedly in 2013 during the Labor Day weekend. On Instagram, Swindell put out a heartbreaking message in celebration of his father.

"Lost the greatest man I've ever known today.. the kind of Dad that made this world a better place. He always did everything he could to make mine better.. doesn't seem real. Hard to understand. Please keep my family in your prayers. Thanks for all the love, msgs, & support already."

Now, a little over a decade later, Swindell posted a tribute to his father, William Keith Swindell, on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

"Happy Father's Day to all the Dads out there! Also, I realize today is a tough one for some folks that may have lost theirs a little too soon. Hang in there.. they are watching over us! Had mine a seat saved at our ceremony."

As always, Swindell's fans were right there to offer the country star nothing but their support.

"Love this idea! I was always a Daddy's girl but lost him to cancer when I was 15. I had a courthouse wedding with no guest cuz I couldn't handle the thought of a ceremony without my dad. 'You Should be Here' means more to me than I could ever put into words," one X user commented.

Another user simply posted, "Class." But, shockingly, Swindell directly responded to that!

"You get it, unfortunately. But also you are on the other side of it now..Just imagine how happy he is to watch that from the best seat in the house! Love you JC," Swindell said.

It may have been a truly painful time in his life, but at least Swindell has gone on to find meaningful love and thrive in a creative space he cares about and excels within. I'm not one to speak on anyone's behalf, but I can't help but feel Swindell's dad would want nothing more.