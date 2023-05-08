Cole Swindell is officially an engaged man! The "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" singer announced his engagement to Courtney Little, his girlfriend of approximately two years, on Monday, May 8.

Swindell broke the news with a series of photos from the moment he got down on one knee. The snaps show Swindell popping the question and then the couple popping some champagne to celebrate. In one photo, Little shares an up close look at her diamond engagement ring while Swindell kisses her on the cheek.

In the caption, the singer admits he's not entirely sure what he said in the big moment, but he is undoubtedly happy with her answer.

"Still couldn't tell ya everything I said down on one knee.. All I know is she said 'YES!'" he wrote alongside the picture. "We're so excited!"

Little also shared a post to announce the joyous event. She posted similar photos from the photo shoot and excitedly announced her their relationship change in the caption.

"Woke up as future Mrs. Swindell," she wrote. "I've never been so happy! I can't believe we are ENGAGED!!!!!"

Swindell first met Little several years ago at a NASCAR event, and while they exchanged numbers, they didn't become a couple until later. Their relationship began to build after Swindell invited Little to star in the music video for his song, "Some Habits." They went public with their relationship not long after.

Little previously worked as an NBC dancer for Charlotte Hornets. She was also crowned Miss North Carolina Teen in 2017.

Swindell is currently opening for Thomas Rhett on his Home Team Tour 23 through September. He will then launch his own headlining run -- dubbed The Twelve Tour -- in the fall. The fall tour runs through Nov. 4.

