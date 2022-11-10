2022 CMA Awards: See the Complete List of Winners

The 56th annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 9 on ABC. Starting at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, country fans can tune in to see which of their favorite artists take home awards in categories such as Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and more.

A few artists are already 2022 CMA award winners; early winners were announced on Good Morning America on Nov. 9. Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce received the CMA for Musical Event of the Year for their duet "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," while Cody Johnson received the CMA for Music Video of the Year for "Til You Can't."

Check back here for a full list of CMA winners and follow along with Wide Open Country all day for more CMA updates.

For more information on how to tune in to this year's CMA Awards, visit here.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year

"Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley "half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore "'Til You Can't" - Cody Johnson -- WINNER

"You Should Probably Leave" - Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

Growin' Up - Luke Combs

- Luke Combs Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews Humble Quest - Maren Morris

- Maren Morris Producer: Greg Kurstin Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea Palomino - Miranda Lambert

- Miranda Lambert Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' - Lainey Wilson

- Lainey Wilson Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen Time, Tequila & Therapy - Old Dominion

Song of the Year

"Buy Dirt"

Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins -- WINNER

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl"

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce "Sand In My Boots"

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne "Things A Man Oughta Know"

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson "You Should Probably Leave"

Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson -- WINNER

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton -- WINNER

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion -- WINNER

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne -- WINNER

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

"Beers On Me" - Dierks Bentley with BRELAND and HARDY

Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman "If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producer: Michael Knox "Longneck Way To Go" - Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne "Never Say Never" - Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Producer: Zach Crowell "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne -- WINNER

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

Music Video of the Year

"I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) - Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Director: Blake Lively "Longneck Way To Go" - Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Director: Harper Smith "Never Say Never" - Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Director: Michael Monaco "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Director: Alexa Campbell "'Til You Can't" - Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney -- WINNER

New Artist of the Year

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson -- WINNER

