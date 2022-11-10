2022 CMA Awards: See the Complete List of Winners

The 56th annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 9 on ABC. Starting at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, country fans can tune in to see which of their favorite artists take home awards in categories such as Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and more.
A few artists are already 2022 CMA award winners; early winners were announced on Good Morning America on Nov. 9. Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce received the CMA for Musical Event of the Year for their duet "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," while Cody Johnson received the CMA for Music Video of the Year for "Til You Can't."
Check back here for a full list of CMA winners and follow along with Wide Open Country all day for more CMA updates.
For more information on how to tune in to this year's CMA Awards, visit here.
Entertainer of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
Single of the Year
- "Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan Producer: Paul DiGiovanni Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
- "half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney) Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat
- "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
- "'Til You Can't" - Cody Johnson -- WINNER Producer: Trent Willmon Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
- "You Should Probably Leave" - Chris Stapleton Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
Album of the Year
- Growin' Up - Luke Combs Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
- Humble Quest - Maren Morris Producer: Greg Kurstin Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea
- Palomino - Miranda Lambert Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning
- Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' - Lainey Wilson Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen
- Time, Tequila & Therapy - Old Dominion Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
Song of the Year
- "Buy Dirt" Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins -- WINNER
- "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
- "Sand In My Boots" Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
- "Things A Man Oughta Know" Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
- "You Should Probably Leave" Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
- Lainey Wilson -- WINNER
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton -- WINNER
- Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion -- WINNER
- Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne -- WINNER
- Dan + Shay
- LOCASH
- Maddie & Tae
Musical Event of the Year
- "Beers On Me" - Dierks Bentley with BRELAND and HARDY Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman
- "If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood Producer: Michael Knox
- "Longneck Way To Go" - Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
- "Never Say Never" - Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) Producer: Zach Crowell
- "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne -- WINNER
Musician of the Year
- Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
- Paul Franklin, Steel guitar
- Brent Mason, Guitar
- Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
- Derek Wells, Guitar
Music Video of the Year
- "I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) - Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton) Director: Blake Lively
- "Longneck Way To Go" - Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) Director: Harper Smith
- "Never Say Never" - Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) Director: Michael Monaco
- "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Director: Alexa Campbell
- "'Til You Can't" - Cody Johnson Director: Dustin Haney -- WINNER
New Artist of the Year
- HARDY
- Walker Hayes
- Cody Johnson
- Parker McCollum
- Lainey Wilson -- WINNER
READ MORE: How to Watch the 2022 CMA Awards Without Cable
Related Videos
Enjoy all things country?
Don't miss a story! Sign up for daily stories delivered to your inbox.