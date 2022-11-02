The CMA Awards are coming up on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and it's shaping up to be a star-studded night with solo performances from country's top acts as well as fun collaborations and honorable tributes. The awards ceremony airs live on ABC at 8/7 central, so watching live on a local ABC station is the easiest way to catch the show (check here for local listings). However, there are plenty of other options to stream the CMA Awards even for those without cable.

Streaming with a TV Provider

If you have cable, but you'd rather watch the show on your phone or tablet, the easiest way is to sign into the ABC app with your TV provider, and you can watch the awards ceremony live. Accepted TV providers include AT&T U-Verse, Spectrum, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Xfinity and many more. The ABC app works on phones, tablets and TVs that have a a Roku, FireTV or a similar device.

Streaming without a TV provider

If you don't have an antenna or cable, don't fear. You can still catch all the fun on the CMA Awards. What you will need to do is find a way to stream using a service that doesn't require cable, such as an any live TV provider. This includes services such as Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Vidgo, DIRECTV Stream and more. These services usually require a subscription, which can run upwards of $55-$80 per month, but many have the option to sign up for a free trial which won't charge the consumer for seven days.

Watching the CMA Awards Overseas

If you are an international country fan, you may have to wait to watch the CMA Awards depending on which country in which you reside. Unless you can find a live streaming services (like those above) that works in your country, you will need to watch the CMA Awards on the dates below:

Canada -- Live on CTV on Nov. 9

U.K. -- Airing on BBC 4 on Nov. 18

Australia -- Airing on NINE on Nov. 19

Mexico -- Airing on Canal on Nov. 27

Germany -- Airing on RTL on Nov. 28

The CMA Awards will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and are set to feature performances from Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce and more. See a list of performers here.

