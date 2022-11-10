In one of the most emotional moments in recent CMA Awards memory, Wynonna Judd took an awards show stage for the first time since her mother, the late Naomi Judd, died in May. Wynonna presented Vocal Duo of the Year, a prize she won with Naomi four straight years ('88- '91) as The Judds, to Brothers Osborne.

With the win, siblings TJ and John Osborne surpassed The Judds as five-time winners ('16- '18, '21- '22).

TJ insisted that Wynonna stay onstage for the brothers' acceptance speech so they could share the moment with a true legend of family singing groups-- a country music lineage that stretches a century.

The victory continued a streak for Brothers Osborne that heated up early this year thanks to a Grammy win --the group's first-- for the song "Younger Me."

During ABC's red carpet broadcast on Wednesday night (No. 9), Wynonna said she's "somewhere between grief and gratitude" following the recent end of the first leg of The Judds' Final Tour and thanked fans for "knocking me over with their support."

Wynonna visibly fought back tears on the CMA stage, sharing "in death there is life, and here I am. Thank you for your love and support." She then thanked peers and fans for still having "a seat at the country music table."

Last Thursday (Nov. 3), an impressive cast of country artists joined Wynonna to celebrate the songs of her late mother, Naomi Judd, during a live taping of forthcoming television special The Judds: Love Is Alive -- the Final Concert. The show took place at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.-- site of The Judds' original Farewell Concert on Dec. 4, 1991.

CMT will air The Judds: Love Is Alive-- the Final Concert in March 2023. It will feature appearances by Ashley McBryde, Martina McBride, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini and Brandi Carlile.

