2022 CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson and Hardy's Dramatic 'Wait in the Truck' Performance

When host Luke Bryan introduced Lainey Wilson and Hardy's 2022 CMA Awards performance of their new song "Wait in the Truck," he had high praise for the two singers. Both nominees for New Artist of the year, Bryan said that Hardy and Lainey Wilson were "proof that the future of country music is in good hands." Based on this performance alone, he's definitely not wrong.

As soon as this stunning story song was released, fans were immediately taken with "Wait in the Truck" and the chilling story that unfolds throughout the song. The music video really helps bring it to life as it tells the story of a man who finds a beaten woman in the middle of the road and ends up killing the man responsible. In the video, Wilson plays the victim, with Hardy playing the man who comes to her aid. It's chilling, to say the least, and really showcases Wilson's acting chops before she makes her acting debut in Yellowstone season 5.

The CMA performance really did a solid job of honoring the heavy subject matter in the lyrics as both singers belted out powerful vocals while smoke filled the stage that donned a red truck in the background. While you don't get to see the whole story unfold the way you do in the video, the energy flowing between these two was evident on stage and made this undeniably one of the best performances of the night. Numerous country stars stood up to cheer on the duo after their incredible performance ended.

After their performance, Lainey Wilson landed the honor of New Artist of the Year, and collaborator Hardy had a huge smile on his face as he cheered her on from the audience. It was an incredibly sweet moment captured by the camera on such a big night for both performers.

