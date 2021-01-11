Why Clint Eastwood Isn't on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

When you think of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, you think of some of the most iconic artists of all time. Legendary actors and musicians names fill stars along the famous Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California but you would be shocked by the number of A-listers who not only don't have a star but don't really have an interest in having one. Clint Eastwood is one of those surprising names.

Part of the reason could be that the process of getting the star itself is incredibly lengthy...even more complicated than getting an Oscar nomination if you can believe it. The celeb must first receive a nomination for the star, sign a letter of consent saying they accept the bid for the star, provide a guarantee to actually appear in person at the unveiling ceremony, followed by a lengthy application process of your career, awards, and community service before everything is sent to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Phew. If you thought that was hard, there's a five-year waiting period if you are trying to get someone a posthumous star.

Not to mention, you have to pay $40,000 for the construction and maintenance of the star if the Chamber accepts your nomination. You also have to schedule your ceremony within 5 years of your nomination or the process starts over. Is it worth it? Clint Eastwood certainly doesn't think so and he's been nominated multiple times. Apparently, he's got some prime real estate available if he wants it though.

"There's one spot left in front of the Chinese Theater if he wants it," Ana Martinez, producer for the Hollywood Walk of Fame told Today.

Read More: In 1986, Clint Eastwood Was Elected Mayor of This California Town

Other nominees have actually gotten so far as to have their bid accepted but have yet to schedule their public unveiling event -- George Clooney, Denzel Washington, Al Pacino, and Bruce Springsteen included. Technically Bruce didn't show up for his public event so he's part of the reason it's now part of the deal upfront if you want a star. Ultimately, he passed on it.

Clint Eastwood isn't the only notable name in the entertainment industry who isn't interested. Julia Roberts has no interest in her own star and other Academy Award winners have never even received nominations -- Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro included. Though you'd think the Hollywood Walk of Fame star is meant to represent and honor important people in the industry, it's actually as political as the Academy Awards. Essentially the side of Hollywood that we're not surprised Eastwood would have no interest in.

"I don't look at my life too much. I'm always looking forward, not backward," the Oscar-winning director of Unforgiven explained to Esquire.

"A lot of times people get to a certain age and they quit," he said. "I always felt sorry for the Frank Capras, the Billy Wilders, directors like that, because they quit in their sixties. Why would you quit? Think of the great work they could've done in their sixties, seventies, and on up. I've been lucky. There's a saying that we use in golf: 'I'd rather be lucky than good.' Of course, to be lucky and good is the ideal."