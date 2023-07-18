What Happened with Kevin Costner's First Divorce? What We Know About His Breakup with Cindy Silva

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has made headlines in recent weeks as the news broke about his exit from the hit Western series.

The popular Paramount Network original announced that its fifth season — with the second part set to air later this year — will be its last. And even that may be potentially delayed, since the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America are both on strike for the foreseeable future.

The series was meant to continue for at least another season, with reports that Costner would leave after that sixth season. But rumors are circulating that Costner was looking to leave the show and banking on the success of his upcoming film series Horizon.

Yellowstone has pulled in major numbers for Paramount — 12.1 million viewers — and is popular enough to inspire not one but two spinoff shows (and counting) based on the Dutton family and its ancestors.

But the news of the Western drama coming to an end is not the only reason fans can't stop talking about Costner. The award-winning actor is also divorcing his wife, Christine Baumgartner, after 18 years of marriage.

As the couple works through divorce proceedings, reports have leaked that Baumgartner claimed Costner quit Yellowstone, despite the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, and Costner himself insisting otherwise.

Aside from how Costner's divorce is finalized or what his wife alleges, this is actually the second time he's been through this in the public eye. His first marriage ended nearly three decades ago.

Here's everything we know about his first wife, Cindy Silva, and their marriage:

Young Love

Cindy Silva is a social activist, model and actress now. But she certainly didn't meet her first love that way.

Costner and Silva met in college in 1976 when the pair were both students at California State University, Fullerton. The two became friends and, after developing feelings, eventually started dating.

On their first date, Costner took Silva out to watch the bittersweet classic musical drama Funny Girl (1968). Years after that fateful night, Costner told People Magazine about their time going out together.

"She was beautiful. She was sweet. She was smarter than me ... she represented everything about women that I like," Costner said in 1989. "I was just really proud that this girl would go out with me. I wanted to show my parents."

The pair tied the knot shortly after they graduated in 1978, when both were new to the entertainment industry and looking to make their way in the world. Silva got a job as a marketing agent for Delta Airlines, and Costner strived to work his way up the Hollywood ladder as a stage manager.

Eventually, Costner started to make a name for himself in show business, and that's when the problems in their marriage started.

While they were together, Costner's star quality and net worth ballooned. Though they weren't his first gigs, Costner landed a number of leading roles in the late '80s with movies that would go on to become classics.

He starred in the crime drama The Untouchables in 1987, the sports romance Bill Durham in 1988 and the supernatural fantasy Field of Dreams in 1989.

And he didn't stop there. In 1990, he produced and starred in Dances with Wolves, which also starred Silva. That film earned him Oscars for both Best Picture and Best Director as well as a nomination for Best Actor.

Then, in the next two years, Costner entered the peak of his film career with hits including the adventure Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991), the political mystery JFK (1991) and the romance drama The Bodyguard (1992).

In 1991 alone, Costner pulled in $50 million, establishing him as one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors.

But all the money and success couldn't save his marriage.

Silva's friends told People that she believed their relationship got complicated when Costner started booking movie after movie, his career skyrocketed and his schedule became increasingly demanding.

"I think their relationship as individuals will be okay," a longtime friend said. "They have a common love, their kids, who are the most important thing to both of them. I don't think they'll have one of those cutthroat relationships. It's just sad, because they were the perfect couple."

All Good Things

Nothing has ever been confirmed, but rumors claimed that infidelity by Costner was the last straw to their already-struggling marriage.

A People cover story from November 1997 claimed Silva ended the marriage because of the swirling rumors that Costner cheated on her with a hula dancer named Michelle Amaral when he was in Hawaii shooting Waterworld (1995).

A woman who worked at a nightclub in London also claimed she had a fling with Costner in 1990 while he was working on Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. But neither of those rumors was ever confirmed.

Regardless of what actually drove the college sweethearts apart, a member of the Waterworld production team claimed the couple hadn't been acting normally for several months leading up to and during the film's shoot.

"You could see their relationship wasn't working out," the source said. "They didn't act like a family: she was doing her thing, he was doing his. They didn't act close to one another, but they still talked. There wasn't any mudslinging."

After more than a decade and three children, Costner and Silva officially filed for divorce in 1994.

"After 16 years together, we are ending our marriage," their formal statement read. "We have amicably resolved all issues regarding our children and financial affairs and a full marital settlement has been reached."

Nearly 20 years later, Costner told The Hollywood Reporter about their divorce.

"My faith was shaken. No one wants their marriage to end, and it did," he said. "You are going to see the people you love most, your children, only half as much. That's a huge loss."

Though devastating, the divorce did make the headlines because it was actually one of the most expensive Hollywood divorces in history.

Costner and Silva met very young and before the award-winning actor gained any success, meaning they never established a prenuptial agreement. When the pair divorced, Silva got an $80 million settlement — a sizable chunk of Costner's net worth at the time.

But it appears Costner may have learned his lesson in his second marriage. Court documents obtained by Fox News Digital show that the Dances with Wolves star stipulated that his second wife, Baumgartner, would have to vacate their home or any property he owns if they ever divorced.

"Kevin was married once before and, upon separation, he found himself without a home base and unable to live in his own home," Costner's legal team wrote in his initial request. "He never wanted that to happen again. Because of the nature of his work, Kevin is frequently working out of town; it was and remains therefore particularly important to him that when he is home, he has a home to go to."

After Silva and Costner divorced, she went on to establish herself as a full-time social activist. Her work revolves around championing women's and children's rights, and she often speaks out against various forms of exploitation.

Like Costner, Silva also remarried in 2004. Her husband, Larry Ameen, is a business executive who has led several clothing companies, including Pepe Jeans and Jordache Jeans. He currently works as the CEO of Dogwood Investments.

She and her second husband largely stay out of the spotlight and enjoy their private lives.