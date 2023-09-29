40 Christmas Wishes Tailored to Every Friend and Family Member, According to an Etiquette Expert

Facebook posts and email updates definitely have their place in our modern world. But when it comes to honoring the season of giving, nothing beats a real-life letter. If you want to send out Christmas cards this year, Diane Gottsman, international etiquette expert and founder of The Protocol of Texas, says now is the time to get started.

While she believes that after Thanksgiving and within those first two weeks in December is the sweet spot for sending cards out, she does recommend writing your personalized Christmas wishes much earlier—like, October. That means before Halloween.

"Plan in advance," she advises. "Even if you absolutely insist on a computer-generated label for the envelope because you have hundreds of cards to send out, make sure that you are handwriting a little something on the card inside. Even if it's 'thinking of you,' 'wishing you the best,' or 'happy holidays.' You want to put some ink on that card."

While it may be tempting to rewrite the same generic message in all your cards, certified Intercultural Etiquette and Protocol Trainer Penny Aviotti says to avoid this practice if you can. Instead, take a few extra minutes and write a personalized message for each person you're sending a card to.

"I'm not a fan of cookie-cutter messages," she says. "If you tailor your words to the recipient, your card will become more meaningful. For a big impact, keep your messages short, sweet, and personal. Mention something you appreciate or remember about the recipient. Your card will stand out and make someone feel great!"

But what exactly should you write in these personalized Christmas cards? If you already have writer's block, fear not. We've compiled 60 jumping-off ideas for parents, coworkers, and everyone in between.

For Immediate Friends & Family

Even when it comes to the people you're closest to, "what you say and how you say it matters," according to renowned etiquette expert, author, and public speaker Lisa Grotts. Try one of these sayings on for size.

Wishing you, my sister, a joyful Christmas filled with laughter and love.

Mom: when I count my blessings, I count you twice.

I'm so grateful you're my auntie.

You're such a blessing to me, my brother.

Thank you for all the love and laughter you spread.

You make the holidays merrier and brighter, my cousin.

I'm grateful for your presence in my life, Dad.

You're the best brother-in-law a person could ask for.

Our family wouldn't be complete without you, Grandma.

Thanks for always being my partner-in-crime, Grandpa.

For Distant Relatives & Casual Friends

For those people you're not as close to, the sentiment can be simpler. But don't let that stop you from adding a personal touch. Etiquette expert and founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach Jacqueline Whitmore says: "Failing to personalize the message in each card can make the gesture seem impersonal and insincere. Tailor your words to the recipient to make them feel special."

Here are a few ways you can do just that.

Sending you the spirit of love, joy, and hope this Christmas season.

May your heart be light and your days be merry and bright.

Sending warm wishes and hugs your way this holiday season, dear friend.

Christmas is a time for reflecting on the blessings we have received. You, my friend, are definitely one of them.

Wishing you peace and happiness this holiday season and always.

You make this season merrier just by being in it.

Here's to another year of making amazing memories together.

May your Christmas be as wonderful as you are.

I'm grateful for our friendship and wish you a holiday season filled with everything that brings you joy.

You are a gift to those around you, and I'm grateful to call you my friend. Merry Christmas!

For Romantic Partners

Whether you've been dating for a few months or married for years, your significant other deserves special recognition during the holiday season. Add a heartfelt message to your Christmas card and let them know how much they mean to you.

My love for you increases with every passing December day.

I'm so fortunate to call you my husband. Much love to you in this season of joy.

You're the best thing that's ever happened to me. Merry Christmas, my wife.

I'm so grateful for your unwavering love and support. Thank you for being by my side this holiday season.

This Christmas, I want to remind you how much you mean to me and how grateful I am for our relationship.

Your love is the greatest gift of all.

With you by my side, every day feels like Christmas.

I couldn't imagine spending the holidays with anyone else. Merry Christmas, my love.

Loving you is the best part of the holiday season.

Thank you for continuing to make my life merry and bright.

For Professional Contacts & Coworkers

Sending Christmas cards to professional contacts and coworkers is a great way to strengthen relationships and show your appreciation. Keep it simple but sincere with these ideas.

Wishing you continued success, happiness, and joy in the new year.

Thank you for all your hard work this year.

Warmest wishes for a wonderful holiday season.

May your days be merry and bright, and your New Year be prosperous and successful.

Wishing you and your loved ones a peaceful and joyful holiday.

Here's to another year of working together and achieving great things.

You are a valuable member of our team, and we appreciate everything you do. Merry Christmas!

Thank you for your support and collaboration this year. Wishing you all the best this holiday season.

Sending warm holiday greetings to one of the best coworkers out there.

Wishing you a well-deserved break and a happy holiday season. See you in the New Year!

Overall, the key to writing a great Christmas card message is to be authentic and heartfelt. Taking the time to personalize your messages will make them more meaningful and memorable for both you and your recipients. Aviotti's parting advice?

"Put on comfortable pajamas, throw on some Christmas music, pour a glass of wine, and enjoy writing those Christmas cards!"

