Christie Brinkley Says Dolly Parton Should Pose for 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Issue

Add Christie Brinkley to the list of celebrities that have no time for internet trolls' criticisms of Dolly Parton. The 77-year-old country music legend caught the ire of some for wearing a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit homage during her halftime performance at the NFL team's annual holiday home game.

Brinkley took to Instagram on Wednesday (Nov. 29), posting a throwback picture of herself and Parton and pairing it with a lengthy caption.

"Whoever had the nerve to suggest that the one and only Dolly Parton should dress her age, should sit down!," Brinkley wrote. "You should know you can't define an icon like Dolly Parton by a number! Also immeasurable are her too numerous to count talents, her boundless good energy and effervescent humor, and her golden philanthropic heart full of love! The fact that she can also rock a Dallas cheerleader outfit too, is inspiring and fun! Oh and not to mention [Parton] is also topping Billboard's chart this week! Brava! You go girl! I'll cut this short like your killer outfit and just say, I love you Dolly."

Brinkley closed the suggestion that Parton make it into a future Sports Illustrated (SI) swimsuit issue.

Brinkley's synonymous with the swimsuit issue, with her three consecutive cover shoots (1979- '81) making her one of the quintessential supermodels of all time. One of Brinkley's three children, 25-year-old Sailor Brinkley Cook is among the swimsuit models to appear in the magazine her mother made famous.

Brinkley's condemning of Parton's critics follows a comparable rant by Whoopi Goldberg on "The View." One of Parton's younger sisters, Stella Parton's also taken to social media to put over the Cowboys cheerleader outfit and put down its critics.

As for Parton's chart success, Rockstar topped Billboard's all-genre Top Album Sales chart in its first week.