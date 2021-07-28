Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

There's no such thing as a bad time to give a gift, everyone loves receiving a present, even if it isn't a Christmas gift or a birthday gift. Maybe you want to give someone an inspirational gift, or maybe you want someone to know you're thinking of them. These Christian gifts for women are great gifts to give if you want to spread God's word with a loved one.

These unique Christian gift ideas from Amazon are great for giving to someone else who needs or appreciates God's love, and they're more fun than simply gifting a bible or other Christian books. These are great gifts for anyone who shares your love of Christ, whether you're giving them a present just because or to celebrate an occasion.

Best Christian Gifts For Women

This bible study book is a great gift for anyone in your life. It contains daily verses, space for reflection, to-do list areas, bible journaling sections, and inspirational messages. This is the perfect gift for anyone who wants an all-in-one planner and devotional to take with them everywhere so they can enjoy God's word on the go.

This T-shirt is adorable and perfect for any Christian woman. With proverbs 31:25 printed on the front, this is a great gift for Mother's Day or any occasion.

Read More: 6 Going Away Gifts That Say "Miss You" Even When They're Gone

This cross necklace is sterling silver and is a beautiful piece of Christian jewelry for any woman in your life. This pendant necklace has a phrase from Psalm 46:10 on it and is a beautiful keepsake that they'll cherish for years to come.

This personalized canvas wall art makes for great home decor for families, they can add their own personal touch and hang this canvas anywhere in their home.

This hilarious coffee mug is perfect for anyone who loves Jesus and a good joke. The mug depicts Jesus with a full beard when cold and shows Jesus having shaved when filled with hot contents. It's too funny!

Now Watch: How to Make Your Own Holiday Candles In A Few Easy Steps