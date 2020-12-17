8 Gifts for People Who Love Hallmark Christmas Movies

The Hallmark Channel is one of the best places to go for holiday cheer year-round. The feel-good network has some of the best holiday movies airing October through December pretty much nonstop. Sure some of them are cheesy, but they are fun films to watch during the Christmas season outside of some of the traditional favorites.

You no doubt have someone in your life who loves tuning into the festive network every year. We've rounded up some creative gifts that are a no brainer for the Hallmark lover. The best news is, some of these work year-round since Hallmark regularly plays Christmas movies over the summer as well!

1. Hallmark Coffee Mug

This cute coffee mug definitely deserves a place by your side while you're elbows deep in wrapping paper and tissue paper over the holiday season. What else are you supposed to drink your morning coffee or hot cocoa out of while you're binging Hallmark movies nonstop?

2. Hallmark Christmas Movies Blanket

When it's cold outside there's nothing better than cuddling up on the couch and turning on some good old Hallmark movies. The stakes are low, you know everything is going to work out in the end, and it's the perfect way to relax at the end of the day. Why not have a designated blanket for all of your time dedicated to Hallmark. Yes, please!

3. Keepsake Ornament

How cute is this little ornament? This is such an easy gift for the Hallmark lover in your life that they can put on their Christmas tree for years to come.

4. Festive Throw Pillow Cover

Anyone else love decorating their house for the holidays? This throw pillow cover is definitely a must to add a little bit of Christmas cheer to any living room or bedroom.

5. Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas

How cool is this book? Not only does it feature behind the scenes photos from some of your favorite Hallmark films but also shares delicious recipes to try over the holiday season.

6. Hallmark 4-Movie Holiday Collection

Obviously, this list wouldn't be complete without some Hallmark films! Any Hallmark lover needs some of their favorite seasonal films onhand just in case they don't like what's currently on the air.

7. Christmas Movie Cookbook

Why not a festive cookbook full of holiday favorites to enjoy while watching some of your favorite holiday films? This is something that the whole family can enjoy together!

8. It's Christmas, Eve Soundtrack

It's not Christmas without the music and this LeAnn Rimes soundtrack from her Hallmark film is a must around the holidays. And it's available on Amazon so there's still time to enjoy it before Christmas Day!