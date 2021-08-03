Chris Young Shares Fall Dates for 'Famous Friends Tour'

Famous Friends triples as the name of country music star Chris Young's newest studio album (out Aug. 6), the title of his chart-topping Kane Brown duet and the theme of his fall tour.

The "Raised on Country" singer will spend a bulk of football season on the road (his buddy Brandon holds a record for single season touchdown throws), with Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark opening 12 of the 13 announced shows. Matt Stell (Oct. 23 in Grand Prairie, Texas) and Payton Smith (Dec. 5 in Uncasville, Conn.) are slated for one-off appearances.

"Touring this summer and playing fairs and festivals is fantastic and I've loved every minute of it. But being able to announce your own tour is different. People were waiting for that," Young told Rolling Stone Country. "There really is nothing other than people gathering and hearing music at a concert. There's no way to replicate that. You can't replicate it online. It's just another animal entirely."

Read More: Garth Brooks Doesn't Want CMA Entertainer of the Year Votes: 'The Stand is Still the Same'

Between now and his headlining tour, Young will appear at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis on his album release date (Aug. 6). He's also scheduled for the Volunteer Jam at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Aug. 18 and the Touchdowns and Tunes fest on Sept. 5 in Paducah, Ky.

Chris Young Famous Friends Tour Dates

Oct. 21 - First Security Amphitheater- Little Rock, Ark.

Oct. 22 - Whitewater Amphitheater- New Braunfels, Texas

Oct. 23 - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie- Grand Prairie, Texas

Nov. 4 - Summit Arena at the Monument- Rapid City, S.D.

Nov. 5 - Mayo Civic Center Arena- Rochester, Minn.

Nov. 6 - Sanford Center- Bemidji, Minn

Nov. 11 - Smart Financial Centre- Sugar Land, Texas

Nov. 12 - Raising Cane's River Center- Baton Rouge, La.

Nov. 13 - Concrete Street Amphitheater-Corpus Christi, Texas

Nov. 18 - Resch Center- Green Bay, Wisc.

Nov. 19 - Xtream Arena- Coralville, Iowa

Nov. 20 - Northern Illinois University- Dekalb, Ill.

Dec. 5 - Mohegan Sun Arena- Uncasville, Conn.

Related Videos