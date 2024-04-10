Chris Young Threatens Fan After They Threw A Beer At Him: "Fight Me"

Chris Young has had a whirlwind year so far, going from being arrested to having those charges dropped to releasing a new album Young Love & Saturday Nights. So, you really don't want to cross him as one fan found out.

Young threatened a fan after they threw a beer at him. The action angered the singer, so he stopped the show to let the person have a piece of his mind. Namely, Young wanted to fight the concert goer and challenged him to meet Young in the parking lot after the show.

He said, "If you can't fight me in the parking lot and I'm 6'4? and 255, stop throwing s—t. I'll hop off the d—n stage right now and p—s everybody off in here."

Young got a little help from the crowd who pointed out exactly who threw the bottle at the singer. Security quickly stepped in and grabbed the concert-goer from the crowd. They ejected the fan from the concert while Young continued to taunt them.

He said, "It was him, but that little shit looked me right in the face and said it wasn't."

Likewise, the person probably won't be attending any future Young concerts. The singer told security to get the person's name and bar them from attending any other concerts. He said, "Hey get that a—hole's name because I don't want him to ever come to one of my f—king shows ever again."

Chris Young Talks Arrest

However, fans appeared to be on the concert-goer's side. They felt like Chris Young blew things out of proportion and lost his cool on stage. One person wrote, "Koe's guy got hit by a beer at chili and chugged the d—n thing?." Another commented, "Nashville boy cant handle a little chilifest. Makes sense."

Still another wrote, "They're always so tough on stage surrounded by security."

Young was falsely arrested for assaulting a TABC agent. Security footage cleared the singer earlier this year. In an interview with Taste of Country, Young opened up about the encounter. He said, "You've seen those videos. I didn't do anything ... There's more video that people haven't seen, too."

"I didn't want to put it out there. I wanted somebody else to put it out there instead of me, that way it wasn't me going, 'Hey, let me defend myself,'" he continued. "I'm just looking forward to a good year. I know that sounds really basic. I can laugh about the getting falsely arrested thing all I want, but I feel like 2024 kicked me in the nuts a little bit."