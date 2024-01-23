Chris Young Reportedly Arrested at Nashville Bar After Incident With Officers

Chris Young was arrested at a bar in the Midtown neighborhood of Nashville on Monday night, WSMV reports.

The news channel states, according to police records, that Young was sitting at the bar at Tin Roof on Demonbreun street at around 8:30 p.m. when agents with the Alcoholic Beverage Commission began doing a compliance check at the establishment. After encountering Young, the officers reportedly checked his identification, after which Young allegedly began asking them questions and recording them. When the agents moved onto the next bar, Dawg House, Young and a group of people reportedly followed them and continued interacting with them, as well as with bar patrons and the bartender.

At one point during the encounter, Young allegedly tried to stop officers from leaving the establishment, the police report states. The situation then reportedly turned "hostile," and Young was observed with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

"While walking out the door Mr. Young put his hands out to stop me from leaving the bar and struck me on the shoulder," the affidavit said (as reported by The Tennessean). "I then pushed Mr. Young to create distance since I had no idea of who Mr. Young was or what he had."

Young is being charged with disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest. He has been released from custody.

The arrest comes less than a week after Young performed an unannounced, acoustic set at a bar called Bootleggers Inn on Lower Broadway in Nashville. The singer shared video footage of his set — which looked to be for just a few lucky bar-goers — on social media. He performed a few of his hits, including "Gettin' You Home," "Famous Friends" and "Aw Naw." He shared the video with a caption that read, "Nashville... am I right???"

Earlier on Monday, Young shared a photo of with songwriting collaborators to his Instagram story. He has not yet commented on reports of his arrest.

Young recently announced he will release his new album, Young Love and Saturday Nights, on March 22.