Chris Young Cleared of All Charges After Nashville Bar Incident

All charges against Chris Young for his Monday night (Jan. 22) arrest in Nashville have been dropped.

"Regarding the Chris Young incident— After a review of all the evidence in this case, the Office of the District Attorney has determined that these charges will be dismissed," read a statement from Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk.

"Mr. Young and I are gratified with the DA's decision clearing him of the charges and any wrong-doing," added Young's attorney, Bill Ramsey.

Young was arrested at a bar in the Midtown neighborhood of Nashville on Jan. 22, WSMV reports.

Per police records, that Young was sitting at the bar at Tin Roof on Demonbreun Street at around 8:30 p.m. when agents with the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC) began doing a compliance check at the establishment. After encountering Young, the officers reportedly checked his identification, after which Young allegedly began asking them questions and recording them. When the agents moved onto the next bar, Dawg House, Young and a group of people reportedly followed them and continued interacting with them, as well as with bar patrons and the bartender.

At one point during the encounter, Young allegedly tried to stop officers from leaving the establishment, the police report states. The situation then reportedly turned "hostile," and Young was observed with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

"While walking out the door Mr. Young put his hands out to stop me from leaving the bar and struck me on the shoulder," the affidavit said (as reported by the Tennessean). "I then pushed Mr. Young to create distance since I had no idea of who Mr. Young was or what he had."

Young was taken into custody and later released on bonds of $250 for the disorderly conduct charge, $1,000 for the resisting arrest charge and $1,250 for the assault charge.

On Tuesday (Jan. 23), People shared surveillance video from the incident that sheds more light on the situation.

"Young is seen reaching out to the TABC agent, who reacts by shoving the musician, causing him to lose his footing and fall backward over a table and chair," People reported. "The 'Raised on Country' singer then stands, puts his hands up and backs away."

Young's album Young Love & Saturday Nights is set for release on March 22. He'll also kick off his Young Love and Saturday Nights Tour this year.