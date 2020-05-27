Hillary Scott + Chris Tyrrell: Inside Their Sweet Tennessee Love Story

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott met her dream guy on the 2010 Tim McGraw tour. Lady Antebellum was performing on tour as special guests, and drummer Chris Tyrrell was a member of the opening band, Love and Theft. The happy couple has just celebrated eight years of marriage and they couldn't be cuter.

Scott and Tyrrell's love story technically started in college as they just reconnected on the Tim McGraw tour. Scott told Redbook that she was immediately drawn to Tyrrell, who went to a different school in Tennessee.

"I thought off the bat that he was really attractive, and I could tell that he was kind. Kindness just oozes out of him. I wanted to date him when I met him!"

Scott told People that she got the perfect proposal over the Fourth of July weekend in 2011. She even revealed that the Lady Antebellum song "Just A Kiss" was inspired by her relationship with Tyrrell.

"Chris proposed exactly the way I've always dreamed," Scott shared. "Our families were close by, but it was just us out on a beautiful deck overlooking a lake in East Tennessee. We had just been on a hike and - in our workout clothes - he hit the knee! We feel so blessed by God that He sent us each other, and we are looking so forward to forever together!"

The country music star was incredibly excited to be engaged. She told People that Tyrrell just made life better.

"Everything is brighter. Everything has a deeper meaning. I've found a guy who truly embraces me for who I am and appreciates the things that I don't necessarily love about myself," she said. "He makes me feel more comfortable in my own skin."

The couple said "I do" on January 7, 2012, at the historic Appel Inn in upstate New York surrounded by family and close friends. Anxious to get married, they moved their date up significantly, so bandmates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood weren't able to make it due to previously committed vacations. But they sent some lovely sterling silver champagne flutes and a bottle of Dom Pérignon that Scott and her new hubby enjoyed after their vows. Scott wore a custom Vera Wang gown to her winter wonderland themed special day and looked stunning.

In 2013, the couple extended their family. On July 22, 2013, they welcomed their first child, Eisele Kaye Tyrrell. Sadly, Scott had a miscarriage in 2015, which she opened up about in an interview with Good Morning America. She revealed that the experience was incredibly painful but gave her a new perspective on being a mother.

"I'm a different mom to her (Eisele) now ... I hug her a lot tighter," Scott said.

Big Sister Eisele's heart is full of love for her sisters—she is already such an incredible little helper. One week in and we are definitely seeing double!

Double the blessing, double the tired, double the laundry, but double the love! ~Tyrrell Party of Five

👨🏻👩🏻👧🏼👶🏼👶🏼 pic.twitter.com/c93OlNs7cL — Hillary Scott (@HillaryScottLA) February 5, 2018

Luckily some exciting news came in 2017, and on January 29, 2018, Scott and Tyrrell welcomed twin daughters, Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn. Definitely make sure you follow Scott on Instagram to catch some seriously adorable photos of their sweet little family.

Tyrrell has been a full-time member of Lady Antebellum as their drummer since 2011. He generally is on tour with his wife but stayed home in 2018 to care for their three daughters. Cheers to many more years of happiness to the happy couple!

