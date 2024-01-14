15 Chocolate Cocktail Recipes For a Romantic Valentine's Day Toast

Valentine's Day is traditionally an excuse to indulge in chocolate in all its forms. It may seem obvious to keep the practice going with cocktails that celebrate the awesome power of chocolate. Once you decide to pair chocolatey cocktails with your decadent dessert, how do you find something that stands out?
If you're sick of run-of-the-mill chocolate martinis or mudslides, we've got a surprise for you. There are many new, exciting ways to spice up your love life this Valentine's Day with chocolate cocktail recipes.
If you like your cocktails in hot chocolate form, you'll find recipes using red wine and spice to stay different. Adult milkshakes are even better than the originals when they include ingredients from lavender and s'mores to white chocolate. Other influences like Snickers, chocolate stout, and strawberries will inspire Cupid to aim his bow.
No matter who you're mixing cocktails for, we've got some of the most memorable chocolate cocktail recipes ahead. They approach the combination of chocolate and cocktails with fresh ideas and flavor combinations. You might even want to keep enjoying them all year long! Show chocolate your love and appreciation with 15 top chocolate cocktail recipes to get your heart pounding this Valentine's Day.
1. Chocolate Strawberry Martini
Treat yourself and the one you love with a Chocolate Strawberry Martini for the ultimate in romantic chocolate cocktail recipes. White crème de cacao, strawberry vodka, strawberries and vanilla ice cream are blended to perfection. When served in a dramatically chocolate-dipped glass with a heart-shaped strawberry, this cocktail is all about love.
Find the recipe at Viktoria's Table.
2. Red Wine Hot Chocolate
The fact that Valentine's Day occurs in mid-winter means you can combine your cocktails with hot chocolate. One of the most surprising additions to this variation of hot cocoa is red wine. Warm chocolate cocktail recipes such as this Red Wine Hot Chocolate are new classics you'll call upon again and again.
Check out the recipe from ImmaEATthat.
3. S'mores Kahlua Cocktail With Coconut Milk
Many of us struggle with the heavy texture of some creamy cocktails, even on Valentine's Day. This S'mores Kahlua Cocktail uses coconut milk to avoid any dairy disturbances. Line the glass with toasted coconut chips, graham crackers and cocoa powder for a festive, lighter s'mores alternative.
Here's the recipe from Living With DJ.
4. Spiced Chocolate
Some of the best sweet recipes of late use the spice of chili to complement chocolate. This Spiced Chocolate cocktail is no different in that it creates a melody of chili, chocolate and tequila to make your taste buds go crazy. You'll only end up wondering how you didn't try Spiced Chocolate sooner.
Get the recipe from Liquor.com.
5. Snickers Cocktail
We all indulge in our favorite candy bars for Valentine's Day. If yours happens to be Snickers, you're in luck! This cocktail is loaded with decadent flavors, thanks to vodka, Amaretto, Bailey's and white chocolate liqueur. Chocolate syrup and caramel sauce are meant for those who want to sip their Snickers bar. Of course, you've got to garnish this cocktail with a mini Snickers for good luck.
Find the recipe here from I Am Baker.
6. Orange Pisco Hot Chocolate
It's no secret that orange and chocolate go together like Romeo and Juliet. This spiked hot chocolate recipe carefully uses each element it adds to create the best orange cocoa ever. It includes pisco, a South American brandy (which you can substitute with rum), and orange liqueur for a bold flavor that delivers.
Here's the recipe from Serious Eats.
7. Grasshopper
Travel back in time to New Orleans in 1918, where the Grasshopper cocktail was first invented. Don't let its green color fool you — the flavor is like sipping your favorite mint chocolate chip ice cream. It's in part thanks to crème de menthe and crème de cacao, plus a mess of chocolate shavings around the rim.
Get the recipe from Culinary Hill.
8. Boozy Whiskey Ice Cream Float
Where would our childhood memories be without the pleasures of enjoying an ice cream float? As adults, we can still indulge in this creamy classic in the form of a cocktail. This one blends bourbon, stout beer and whiskey ice cream with insanely good results. Homemade chocolate syrup brings this boozy concoction into the realm of chocolate cocktail recipes that satisfy.
Check out the recipe from The Little Epicurean.
9. White Chocolate and Bourbon Cocktail
There is a good reason why so many desserts use bourbon to add a smoky, honey flavor — it's delicious! Add the sweetness of white chocolate to the mix, and you've got yourself one seriously special cocktail. White chocolate whipped cream and shaved white chocolate as a garnish will only make you want to craft this drink ASAP.
Here's the recipe from Modest Studios.
10. North Pole Cocktail
Though Christmas may be behind us, this wintry North Pole cocktail is ideal for a wintry Valentine's Day, too. The familiar flavor profile of vodka and Kahlua is amped up with holiday ingredients such as ginger and molasses. A creamy spiced cocktail with chocolate syrup can replace the most impressive Valentine's Day dessert you have in mind.
Find the recipe here from Half-Baked Harvest.
11. Cherry Bourbon Milkshake With Espresso
All the richest flavors are represented in this grown-up milkshake: chocolate, cherry and espresso! Oh, and add some bourbon for an extra good time. The whole thing comes together by blending with vanilla ice cream (use chocolate for an extra hit of chocolate!). Stick in a straw and sip to your heart's content.
Check out the recipe from The Forked Spoon.
12. Nutty Spiced Chocolate
Nuts (especially hazelnuts) are natural companions for ridiculously good chocolate recipes. This Nutty Spiced Chocolate cocktail replaces heavy dairy with a lighter, nuttier touch. Frangelico delivers instant hazelnut flavor to rum and crème de cacao for a cocktail recipe with both warmth and depth.
Get the recipe here from The Drink Blog.
13. Lavender and White Chocolate Boozy Milkshakes
While there are several adult milkshakes among chocolate cocktail recipes, none is as daring as this. Who would have thought to infuse vodka with lavender and add it to the creamy white chocolate base? Each sip of this milkshake feels like the most delectable floral bouquet plus chocolate and booze all rolled into one.
Get the recipe from Floating Kitchen.
14. Chocolate Velvet
Inspired by the Irish black velvet cocktail of dark stout and champagne, a Chocolate Velvet cocktail is even tastier. With rich chocolate stout and sparkling wine, a touch of orange bitters achieves something dark, mysterious and unforgettable. It can be shared in champagne flutes for the most luxurious Valentine's Day toasts imaginable.
Here's the recipe from Serious Eats.
15. Chocolate Cupcake Cocktail
This Valentine's Day, don't choose between a chocolate cupcake and a cocktail when you can have both in one! A Chocolate Cupcake Cocktail is one of the most opulent recipes around. The cocktail calls upon whipped cream vodka and chocolate liqueur to get things going. The rim of the glass then becomes a taste of cupcake itself, with frosting and sprinkles to boot.
Get the recipe from Java Cupcake.
