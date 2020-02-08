This is How Much Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Really Worth

Thanks to their hit HGTV show Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna Gaines have become household names. But how much are the charismatic design duo actually worth?

According to Business Insider, the home improvement-loving couple currently have a net worth of $18 million. That's a big chunk of change, but it's surprisingly less than the stars of HGTV's other design series Property Brothers who are worth a whopping $20 million. Granted, the famous twin brothers have multiple shows on the air and have been on the air much longer than Fixer Upper, which only launched in 2013. But still. A few years ago, the couple was ringing in a net worth of $5 million, so it's clear that they aren't stopping any time soon.

Since then, Chip and Joanna have become two of the most recognizable faces in interior design and home remodeling. Their retail properties, Magnolia Market and Magnolia Silos have helped transform Waco, Texas, into a bustling new tourist destination. It most likely also increased attendance at Baylor University, the couple's beloved alma mater. Vacation rental property, the Magnolia House, their quarterly magazine the Magnolia Journal, the Magnolia Story book, their Magnolia Table restaurant, and cookbook have also helped increase the HGTV stars' yearly incomes. Along with their renovation business, they now have a team that sells homes across Waco, Austin, Dallas, and beyond via Magnolia Homes and their own real estate agency, Magnolia Realty.

If that wasn't enough, the design dream team didn't stop there. They have their own line of Target home decor items, "Heart and Hand with Magnolia," and Joanna even has a line of items currently available at Anthropologie.

In early 2019, the couple announced that they're launching a multi-platform media company, including a cable network and TV Everywhere app. The company even has plans to launch a subscription streaming service. The company is a joint venture between HGTV's parent company Discovery Inc. and Chip and Joanna's home and lifestyle brand, Magnolia.

This post was originally published on May 18, 2017 but has since been updated.

