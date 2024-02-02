This Beloved 'Chicago P.D.' Couple Is Finally Engaged

The road to love has never run smoothly on "Chicago P.D." - especially for fan-favorite couple Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger). Their chemistry has electrified fans since Season 1, but their relationship has weathered intense ups and downs. Still, audiences remain captivated by their story.

Now, they're back on the road to exchanging vows for, well, the third time. Honestly, who's counting at this point? As long as these characters are happy together, right?

After a failed previous engagement and the agonizing loss of a child, Kim and Adam's dynamic shifted on "Chicago P.D." when Kim adopted a child named Makayla. Though the pair grew closer while co-parenting, Kim initially declined Adam's second proposal, after the first one (though hastily issued) didn't exactly go to plan.

Then, in Season 11, a new maturity emerged between the couple. Just three episodes in, after Kim asked Adam to always fight for them as a partnership, Adam spontaneously proposed again, proving again that this wasn't just a fling. At the time, Kim's remark, "hopefully the third time is the charm," would eventually prove to be exactly what happened for the pair, funnily enough.

It's a funny thing. "Chicago P.D." can often explore what's difficult about life on the force. But it's the personal stories that truly resonate with fans. This fan-favorite couple's engagement makes for a promising new chapter for these characters that fans have rooted for. After years of twists and turns, their future finally seems at its brightest.

But now, as you're probably very well aware, they actually have to get to the altar first. It's going to be interesting to see what happens as they navigate the ups and downs of daily life with an impending marriage on the way. Let's hope they actually go through with it this time. A fourth time may not go over so well with even the most faithful viewers.