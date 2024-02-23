Strap in, "Chicago Fire" fans, because Season 12, Episode 6 is going to be a rollercoaster of emotions.

On one hand, we'll see Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) tie the knot in their last-second wedding — thanks in no small part to Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith), who scrambles to get everything ready in time. The episode, titled "Port in the Storm," will also see some familiar faces returning for the landmark moment. The trailer made sure to reveal that Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) will be in attendance at the ceremony, joined by his wife Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), so expect a Casey/Severide cigar chat at some point. But Severide isn't just back for the wedding — he'll be back to stay.

As nice as it will be to welcome back some of our favorite characters to Firehouse 51, the episode will be bittersweet. We'll say goodbye to Brett — one of the longest-running characters on the drama series — who's leaving for good. Brett has been a paramedic with the team since 2014 when she replaced Leslie Shay in season 3. While we're tickled that Brett has found love and we know she'll have a happy future with Casey, there will be a noticeable void in the firehouse following her departure. We'll especially miss her friendship with Violet. This will likely be the last time we see Casey in the firehouse, too.

Killmer announced that she would be leaving Dick Wolf's NBC procedural before season 12 began. Her reasons for leaving the series are undisclosed. However, she took to Instagram to post a funny and heartwarming tribute to her time on the beloved firehouse drama.

"These are the very first few pictures I took, or was tagged in, when I first came to Chicago," she captioned the pics. "Going up in the Squad 1 basket was my first exposure to the CFD—some of the best firefighters in the country! The view from my very first apartment was absolutely stunning and the beginning of a love affair with the gorgeous city of Chicago!"