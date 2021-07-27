Cheyenne Frontier Days: The History of the World's Largest Outdoor Rodeo

The wild west seems to have been left behind in the dust, but now and again, we can get a glimpse of the past. The Cheyenne Frontier Days event in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is a way for everyone in the family to experience the glory days of the outlaws and the cowboys.

In 1897, Traveling Passenger Agent of the Union Pacific Railroad, Frederick W. Angier, told the editor of the Cheyenne Daily Sun-Leader that the town needed a festival similar to Greeley, Colorado's "Potato Day." The plans for "Frontier Days" were put into place at the Tivoli Saloon at the corner of 16th and Carey. Plans included horse races, bronco busting, steer roping, and other contests to test a cowboy's skill. The event was so successful that it was extended to two days the next year, and a parade was added.

The western celebration is centered around the world's largest outdoor rodeo, where the top rodeo professionals compete for more than $1 million in cash and prizes. Other than the rodeo action in Frontier Park, the are behind-the-chutes tours, trick riding, and wild-horse races. There's also a Native American village, Old Frontier Town, a saloon, an old west museum, dancing, a chuckwagon cook-off, pancake breakfast and an art show that carries the frontier theme. There's a carnival midway, an air show, star-studded entertainment, professional bull riders and parades that include antique carriages and automobiles.

The event is the most authentic and largest rodeo in the world; it's known as the daddy of 'em all! You can catch artists like Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Eric Church, Aaron Watson, Kane Brown, Garth Brooks, Cody Johnson, and Blake Shelton at the night shows during the Annual Cheyenne Frontier Days!

You can read more about Cheyenne Frontier Days at https://www.cfdrodeo.com/.

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021

This year, the 125th anniverary of Cheyenne Frontier Days, is dedicated to the legendary Chris LeDoux and, on July 23, featured a special performance by Garth Brooks and LeDoux son, Ned LeDoux.

Below, see the full list of upcoming performances at Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights.

July 28: Maren Morris with Brett Young

July 29: Eric Church with Ashley McBryde

July 30: Kane Brown with Restless Road and Tigirlily

July 31: Blake Shelton with John King

July 24-Aug. 1: PRCA Rodeo Action