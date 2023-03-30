Chase Stokes Tells Kelly Clarkson His 'Outer Banks' Performance Is Inspired By Kurt Cobain

Outer Banks fans, it smells like Teen Spirit in here. Actor Chase Stokes, who plays Pogue leader John B, found inspiration for his character's evolving wardrobe and emotional state in an unexpected place: the iconic grunge rocker Kurt Cobain. As John B's journey takes a darker turn, so does his fashion sense, reflecting the inner turmoil that comes with his search for his missing father. In a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Stokes told the effervescent host Clarkson how Nirvana's frontman influenced his character development -- and the details might surprise you.

"I was listening to a lot of Nirvana at the time, sort of building the character in my head, and I said, 'Kurt Cobain,'" Stokes explained. "Like, let's do big flannels. Let's do things that are out of the ordinary for where he normally is." And thus, John B's transformation was set in motion.

But the connection between John B and Cobain goes beyond their shared affinity for flannel. Cobain, who tragically died by suicide at the age of 27, struggled with depression and addiction throughout his life. Similarly, John B faces a series of emotional challenges in Outer Banks, grappling with self-doubt, loss, and trauma. In an interview with InStyle, Stokes explained further how Cobain's experience influenced John B's character arc.

Advertisement

"We've used influence from Kurt Cobain in the way that he's been isolated and walked through the last chapter of his life because John B is surrounded by so much beauty, but his own internal turmoil is what's driving him. He's trying to figure out what path to go," Stokes said. "There's definitely some notes of that, that we've layered in the last two seasons in particular."

In essence, the fictional John B's journey echoes the real-life struggles faced by Cobain, reminding us that even the most carefree and adventurous spirits can harbor deep-seated pain. As the series continues, fans will undoubtedly remain captivated by John B's evolving character and the grunge-inspired style that pays homage to the late, great Nirvana frontman.

Related Videos