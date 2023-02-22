'Outer Banks' Star Chase Stokes on Rumored Girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini: 'I Adore Her'

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes could very well be dating, but they've yet to actually confirm anything. That hasn't kept them from totally gushing over each other, however, and Stokes's latest comments about Ballerini all but confirm, at the very least, that there are sparks between the pair -- enough to keep anyone speculating that they're more than just friends.



The Outer Banks star spoke to Extra during a Season 3 premiere party, and he had nothing but positive things to say about Ballerini. Discussing her latest EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Stokes was clearly smitten, calling Ballerini an "incredible human being."



"I adore her to death," he said. "This is a huge moment for her. So I'm just very, very proud of her," he concluded.



Rumors that the pair have been an item have been swirling ever since January. They were first spotted cozying up together in an airport at the beginning of the year. They fueled speculation when Ballerini responded to a TikTok user's comment saying "@Hichasestokes come get your girl," in which the country singer sat with eye gels under her eyes, sipping tea, seemingly sitting next to Chase in bed.



Stokes also took to his Instagram Stories to promote her EP when it debuted just in time for Valentine's Day. He left her a sweet message at the time written over a photo of the pair laughing together.



"So proud of you, your heart & your beautiful soul," Stokes wrote at the time. "Congrats kels."



It's difficult to say whether there's anything between the two without concrete confirmation, of course, but it seems that just isn't something we're going to get anytime soon. But Ballerini knows we want to know, and in fact has been commenting on everyone's speculation about her love life via TikTok. We'll all know if the couple are official when they're ready, Ballerini has made it very clear, and not a moment before.