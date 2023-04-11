Chapel Hart Share Loretta Lynn-Inspired 'Welcome to Fist City' From Debut Album 'Glory Days'

Chapel Hart turned heads on America's Got Talent in 2022, and now the trio -- made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle -- are readying their debut album, Glory Days. The project is set for release on May 19, and the group shared their first single from the record, "Welcome to Fist City," on March 31.

The tune falls in line with their song "You Can Have Him Jolene," which was written in response to Dolly Parton's "Jolene" and earned them a golden buzzer on AGT. "Welcome to Fist City" was born when the late Loretta Lynn saw the trio's AGT performance and asked them to write a song based on one of her classic hits. In "Welcome to Fist City," the trio revisits Lynn's 1968 tune, "Fist City," turning the metaphorical "city" into a real place where women who steal other people's partners end up.

"Welcome to fist city / There's some rules we gotta lay down / I am the sheriff, and I am the mayor, and I am the judge in this town / We tried to cut you loose little lady / But Loretta didn't find your pity / So, hold onto your wig and hold onto your britches / And welcome to fist city," they sing.

"'Welcome to Fist City' feels like 1968 revamped to right now," says the band's Danica Hart. "I really believe Ms. Loretta would've been so proud! I'd like to believe the generation who laid the foundation just wants to know that they are leaving country music in capable hands, and my prayer is that we are doing just that. I hope we are making them proud!"

Glory Days will also include the previously released title track. Each song on the album was co-written by members of the trio.

"I've never been more excited about delivering new music to our fans," shares Danica. "We've been through so much together and sharing the highs and lows of our Glory Days through song has indeed been the joy of our lives!"