"Coming to an airport near you -- this family of 5," the actor wrote.

Actor Chad Michael Murray and his wife Sarah Roemer are adding another baby to their family! The frequent Hallmark actor announced the happy news in an Instagram post on Saturday, July 8, featuring a photo of Roemer's baby bump.

"Baby #3 loading...," he wrote before asking about "new gadgets" for babies, citing the fact that they welcomed their second child six years ago.

Not only has Murray announced the news of their upcoming new addition, but he also spilled the news of the baby's sex. According to a post featuring clips of their various travels in New York, London, Dublin and beyond, Murray revealed they will be welcoming a daughter.

"We travel this world as a little wolf pack- this baby's been everywhere already and she's not even on the outside yet," he wrote. "Thank you mama for carrying our pack- literally."

The actor then shared excitement for their future travels as a family of five, writing, "Coming to an airport near you- this family of 5. I can hear it now- 'Uhoh, here come the Murray's.'"

Murray and Roemer began dating in 2014 after both starred on the Crackle TV show, Chosen. In 2015, they announced they were married and expecting their first child. They welcomed a son in 2015, and later, a daughter in 2017. Murray and Roemer seem to prioritize privacy for their children, as they have never revealed the names of their children, and they don't often post photos featuring their faces on social media.

Murray detailed their busy family life in a sweet message to Roemer for Mother's Day. Featuring a photo of his wife on a plane, the actor hailed Roemer for keeping their family together amid their fast-paced life.

"My forever dream woman," he wrote alongside the photo. "Happy Mother's Day to this woman who carry's [sic] this family pack on her shoulders. You're our rock mama. We travel the world together and It wouldn't be possible without you. Homeschooling, pop quizzes, meals and every other mama task you can imagine."