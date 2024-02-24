Carson Daly has been delighting audiences with his on-screen persona since the late '90s. Millennials probably know Daly from his VJ'ing days on MTV's "Total Request Live." He then moved on to host a late-night show for over 15 years called "Last Call with Carson Daly." After solidifying himself as a quintessential TV host, Daly took on his current hosting gig for the hit show "The Voice." Daly started the hosting gig on the very first season in 2011 and hasn't stopped in 24 seasons. In 12 years, the show has cycled through a variety of coaches, but two things remained constant: Daly and Blake Shelton — that is, until Shelton announced his departure in October 2023.

In his years hosting the show, Daly became close with coaches, contestants and, most notably, Shelton. Upon learning of his departure, Daly shared, "Today's just gonna be weird! No other way to put it. For over 12 years I've watched the cowboy do his thing on @nbcthevoice & we have laughed & had fun, literally the entire time," he wrote. "Thank you buddy! Enjoy your big red chair retirement, you've earned it! Now let's go make a drink! (Bring some ice over from your room, they never gave me any?) #OneMoreShow"

The two became such close friends that they consider themselves family. They take family vacations together, and Daly officiated Shelton's wedding to Gwen Stefani. When Shelton exited "The Voice," even Daly's wife, Siri, shared heartfelt tributes. Siri spoke fondly of the bond between Shelton and her husband, and even the families' intertwined relationships. She wrote on her Instagram, "While I'm sad to see you say goodbye to @nbcthevoice, BS, you're stuck with the Daly fam... for better or for worse!"

Even though Daly's bromance with Shelton is going strong, his relationship with his wife is even stronger. Daly has been with Siri for over a decade, which in Hollywood terms is forever. Let's take a trip down memory lane and get a closer look at this power couple's love story.

It Was Love at First Sight

The two first met all the way back in 2005, when Siri Pinter worked on "Last Call with Carson Daly." She worked as a writer's assistant and caught Daly's eye almost immediately. In an interview with People, Daly recalled, "She would walk into our meetings and I would look at the other dudes in the room, like, 'Do you see what I see?' It was undeniable." The two kept their relationship under wraps in the beginning, meeting at a local dive bar after work. They didn't want to make anything official until they knew it wasn't just a work fling.

Fast forward to 2013, when the pair got engaged. Amid their busy schedules and lives, they officially tied the knot in a private ceremony on Dec. 23, 2015. It was so private that the ceremony was even a surprise for the couple's parents. Their son even helped walk his mom down the aisle. To honor their eight-year anniversary, Siri shared a snapshot from their wedding, with Daly playfully feeding her a piece of their wedding cake.

The Couple Share Three Children

Carson and Siri welcomed their first child, a boy named Jackson James, on March 15, 2009. The couple then had three girls: Etta Jones, London Rose and Goldie Patricia. Their kids seem to have taken after their parents' artistic and show business skills. Jackson is a budding TV interviewer like his father, even interviewing LL Cool J. He also takes after his food blogger mom, cooking up fun recipes that she showcases on Instagram. Etta Jones loves performing arts, and London Rose loves to act and perform.

Even with the kids involved in various activities, family dinner is central to their daily life. Daly shared, "Four o'clock to 7:00 in the Daly household around the kitchen [is] centered around dinner that night, kids of doing homework in and out for sports. Food is at the epicenter of the household."

His Wife's Cooking Keeps the Family Together

Even though Siri began her career in the entertainment industry, she's built a career as a successful food blogger. She also is an author of the cookbook "Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook." She started out with a blog documenting recipes that she made for her family, then followed up with a cookbook. Regarding her blog, she said, "The decision to write about food was a no-brainer; it has always been a passion of mine."

Her passion and talent for cooking have spread to everyone in the family, especially Carson. Daly admits that his wife is the chef, while he mans the grill. Daly shared, "My wife is the big cook in the family. I just love to barbecue. I think in another life I was a butcher. I love the idea of just meat in general and fire and friends and not working."

Though Daly spends a majority of his time working outside the home, he admits that his wife's passion for food keeps the family sane. He jokes that they are constantly thinking about food, whether it's deciding what's for dinner or what ingredients they need to buy for a special meal.

Daly and his wife's love of food may even be to thank for Daly's win as People's Sexiest Man Alive in the "Yes Chef" category. He credits his wife's cooking for getting him excited about food after he had a lackluster relationship with cooking from his childhood. He recalled his parents making pork chops that were "gray" and burgers that were basically still mooing when they hit the plate. His wife's passion and cooking skills eventually rubbed off enough on him to win the magazine's award. After his win, Daly jokingly wrote, "I'm equal parts appreciative & confused how I made it in @people #SexiestManAlive issue but thank you!! Maybe they meant #SteakiestManAlive? ??? I'm honored!"