Carson Daly Says 'The Voice' Shows "Zero Signs of Aging" Even With Blake Shelton Gone

The Voice has been on television now for 25 seasons and counting, and it shows no signs of coming to an end. Producer and host Carson Daly says the show remains strong in its 25th season even without Blake Shelton.

Speaking with Yahoo, Daly points out that the real star of the show is the format, not the coaches. Coaches may come and go, but the show has changed little since its conception.

"The format is so strong — stronger than any one coach, any one host, any one of us. I think that's really why the show's been successful," he said. "We added the steals, we added the saves, we've added the block. We've tweaked the format to make it more interesting, but we've never changed the real DNA of the show."

In fact, Daly is confident that the show will be around for many more years to come. "The show has zero signs of aging." He said that a decline in ratings through traditional TV is not the alarm bells that some people think. "People watch content differently," he said. "Ratings are down across the board in traditional television viewing, but the way The Voice makes people feel is still at an all-time high."

'The Voice' Will Return For More

Likewise, another producer said one of the secrets to the show's lasting appeal is it's ability to keep up with the times. More importantly, The Voice needs the right coaches.

"I think it's trying to pay attention to what's happening around us in pop culture and making sure an appropriate way to represent that on the show is happening," Producer Audrey Morrissey said, "while not taking your eye off the prize of the fundamentals — the things you have to deliver on: the right coaches with the right personalities and attitudes toward the show."

Morrissey also offered her opinion on Shelton's exit from the show. "Someone like Blake who was on the show for 13 years, he started the show and left the show at two very different places in his career," Morrissey said. "There really comes a time for someone to say, 'I've lived my dream, I've traveled the world, I've done it all, and I'm excited to pay it forward and shine a light on you all.' I think that's a big part of why they do it."

Daly shared what he thinks makes a great judge on the show.

"What makes a good coach is a good person," Daly said. "Whoever you think is one of our best coaches, they're extensions of who they are. You can't really be a coach on The Voice and fake it."