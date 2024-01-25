'The Voice' Host Carson Daly Is 'Bonded For Life' With Ayo Edebiri After Sweet Emmys Moment

Ayo Edebiri's Emmy win will forever be entwined with a memorable Carson Daly moment.

According to People Magazine, the 28-year-old star of "The Bear" became an instant internet sensation on Monday. Right before she stepped on stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to snag her Emmy, she asked Daley to watch her things.

Daly, the 50-year-old host of "The Voice," shared on the "Today" show how their paths crossed for the first time that night. He found himself seated next to Edebiri and, in a gentlemanly move, agreed to watch over her purse, iPhone, and digital camera (what a throwback!). For about an hour, while Edebiri was backstage chatting with the press, Daly turned into her personal item custodian.

But here's where it gets fun: while Edebiri was away, Daly decided to add a little surprise. He couldn't resist playing around with her phone. "Ayo's phone though — it was locked of course, but I was able to get into the camera," he recounted. "I may have left her a little Easter egg. If she checks her camera, I don't know ... maybe that will be there, we'll see."

And guess what? Edebiri did find that "Easter egg" - a cheeky selfie taken by Daly. On Friday's episode of "Today," Daly himself was taken aback when the show revealed a copy of the photo, sent in by Edebiri.

Andy Vermaut shares:Carson Daly Sneaks A Selfie Onto Ayo Edebiri’s Phone At Emmy Awards: Ayo Edebiri needed a helping hand at the 75th Emmy Awards, and her seatmate Carson Daly was happy to oblige. Edebiri asked Daly to hold her purse and phone… https://t.co/cRgUvESttS Thankyou. pic.twitter.com/n3yuK9hw9q — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) January 20, 2024

Along with the photo, she sent a heartfelt note to Daly and his wife, Siri, who joined him in the selfie. "Carson and Siri," Edebiri wrote, "My voice is gone right now or I'd making a video but thank you so much for guarding my stuff with your life — and more importantly for this amazing selfie. You're the greatest and I feel like we're bonded for life. Thank you forever."

Back in the press room, post-award euphoria, Edebiri shared her side of the story. With her parents seated in the "cheap seats," far from her, she turned to Daly for help. "Carson Daly still has my stuff!" she joked, playfully hinting that he'd be her prime suspect if anything went missing.