In a carousel that includes two selfies, Carrie Underwood shows off her first crop of the spring. The health-conscious country star reaped a plentiful harvest of carrots, radishes and leafy greens from her backyard garden.

"I swore I'd never try to grow carrots again after a couple failed attempts...but here we are!," she wrote in the caption. "Feels so good to grow things... hoping the [Epic Gardening] folks see this and feel just as excited and proud as I do about my greenhouse goodies!!"

As part of its mission statement to "teach the world to grow," Epic Gardening encourages healthy eating through sales of seeds and garden products. Of course, diet and exercise are huge parts of Underwood's brand, as chronicled in her 2021 book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life.

Caylee Hammack boasted in the comments of her own radish haul, while Leslie Fram, CMT's senior vice president of music strategy, lamented that her first batch of carrots "looked [like] something from Edward Scissorhands."

On May 13, Underwood will celebrate 15 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry with a pair of special Opry broadcasts.

Underwood made her Opry debut on May 10, 2005 -- two weeks after winning American Idol and propelling to country music fame. At the time, she remarked, "It's kind of magical. I don't feel like I deserve this at all."

Less than three years later, on March 15, 2008, she was invited to become a member of the show that made country music famous by Opry member and living legend Randy Travis. She officially joined the family at her May induction, led by Garth Brooks. Underwood has long been reverent of country music tradition, and she said earning a place in the Opry family was immeasurably meaningful to her.

"The induction award they gave me says, 'Hey, you're a part of the family,'" Underwood once said, according to the Opry's official website. "It means a lot to me because it's the heart of country music, the church, the sacred place, the super-elite club that says you love this music."