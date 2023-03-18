Carrie Underwood Still Drives the Ford Mustang Convertible She Won on 'American Idol'

During a Friday (March 17) appearance on Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen, Carrie Underwood revealed that she not only hung onto the Ford Mustang convertible she won as your 2005 American Idol. Sometimes, she gets behind the wheel of her trusty ride.

"I do still have the car that I won when I won American Idol," Underwood said. "So I have my blue Mustang. And every once in a while something will happen where I'll have my car getting serviced or whatever, and I'll get to drive that car. And it always makes me want to drive it more, because it was such a pivotal point in my life, and that was the car that I was driving around when I was first moved to Tennessee, and I'm very, very glad I still have that car. Like I said, every time I get in it, I'm always like, why don't I just drive this more often? Just because, it makes me feel good."

Talk of vehicles wasn't completely out of the blue. Underwood was on the show to promote her new song "Out of That Truck." It's about the life-shaping memories we often associate with specific places, be it an old hangout spot or the cab of a pickup.

"We all have, if it's a date, place or your house, or something that reminds us of people, whether it is like a former relationship or people that are in your life or currently in your life or whatever, it's kind of like you just see fingerprints of people everywhere, if it's a familiar space," Underwood explained. "And, so we kind of wanted to explore that in the song. And, if you're spending a lot of time with somebody in a vehicle of some sort, especially if you do live out in the country, and you are riding around in trucks, it definitely would be a space that, if you're leaving your mark physically in that space, it would just make that person always think of you and your time together."

Underwood recently turned heads with her rock star-themed outfits --and reunited with Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose-- on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour.