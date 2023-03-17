Rooted in Country is an ongoing series in which Wide Open Country invites artists to share (and cover) a country song that shaped them.

Since officially forming in 2018, mother-daughter act O.N.E the Duo, made up of mom Tekitha Supreme and daughter Prana Supreme, have wowed fans in Music City and beyond with their signature harmonies and blend of country and Americana. (Just check out their irresistible pop-country gem "Stuck in the Middle" or the stirring "River of Sins.")

When we asked the duo to cover a country song that had a profound impact on them, they chose a song that embodies empowerment and -- in the words of Prana -- "female rage": Carrie Underwood's 2005 smash "Before He Cheats."

"We could've went with a classic -- Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, who have been huge influences in our lives, but we wanted to go for something that really brought out the empowered woman," Tekitha Supreme says. "We thought this was the song that represented our energy the best."

Prana explained how the song acts as a bridge between the empowered classics of Kitty Wells ("It Wasn't God Who Made Honkytonk Angels"), Loretta Lynn ("Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' With Lovin' On Your Mind") and Dolly Parton ("Just Because I'm a Woman") to the fiery anthems of Underwood and Miranda Lambert. For Prana, who was born in 2000, Underwood's early aughts ode to standing up for yourself was an introduction to country music's no holds barred grit and honesty, one that the duo proudly carries on with their own music.

"The 2000s are already 20 years ago now so what we may not view as classics for the older generation [are classics] for my generation," Prana adds. "'Before He Cheats' by Carrie Underwood was one of the first songs I remember being like 'Oh snap, this is country music? I'm down with this.' It has the saloon-y vibe -- we love anything that feels like you're walking into a smoke-filled lounge and there's nothing but men in there. Then there's a record scratch... that was the experience I had listening to ["Before He Cheats"] for the first time."

On Friday, March 17, the duo, members of CMT's Next Women of Country Class of 2023, shared their brand new single "Feels Good," which they wrote with Shane Stevens ("Fancy Like") and Nash Overstreet (Hot Chelle Rae). The music video for the song also makes its broadcast premiere on CMT, CMT Music and Paramount Times Square Billboards on March 17.

"When we first wrote 'Feels Good' with Shane and Nash, we knew there was something really special about it," Tekitha says in a press statement. "We kept singing it in our heads, and then Nash took it over the top as producer. Fast forward to this Friday when we get to see it premiere on CMT and on the Paramount Times Square Billboards. To think that my daughter Prana and I were inducted into the Class of 2023 for CMT's Next Women of Country and now we're getting to see our faces on their billboard in Times Square -- this is a dream come true and then some."

"Feels Good" is available to stream here.