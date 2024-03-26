Carrie Underwood Fans Are Singing Her Blessings After She Launches New Gospel Station

Carrie Underwood fans are praising the singer for launching a gospel music station. The country icon partnered with SiriusXM to launch the station It plays a mix of gospel songs played by Underwood as well as other musicians.

Underwood launched the station following the success of her Savior Sunday segment on her country channel Carrie's Country. "This music shaped who I am as a person and is the foundation of my career as a recording artist. I feel blessed to get to be able to create a destination to share these songs with generations of people who love them as I do, as well as others who might be experiencing them for the first time,"

Underwood has embraced gospel throughout her career. She recorded her own gospel album My Savior, inspired by those childhood memories of going to church.

"We had a couple of little churches we went to. I remember my first being very tiny with wooden pews. That was probably one of my earliest music memories, singing these hymns in the congregation, and being on stage and singing in front of people for the first time," Underwood said. "It was always just familiar. These hymns are like a warm hug, just sweet familiar songs I've been singing and listening to my whole life."

Carrie Underwood Fans Praise Singer

Fans have praised Underwood for developing the station. One person wrote on Instagram, "Absolutely love @carriescountry 24/7?? Love how she gives other female artists a chance to be heard on the radio!!"

Another commented, "I start and my work day listening to My Savior. It's my prayer time before and after work and it centers me." Yet another wrote, "I love to hear Carrie sing but she sings gospel songs so amazingly it sends shivers down my spine!! Amen ??."

However, one fan wished Underwood would put the station on other services.

Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher said that faith is still very prevalent in their lives. It's something they try to impart to their children.

"Mike and I do all we can to raise our two boys with values like the ones I grew up with in Checotah," Underwood explained. "Down-to-earth, church on Sundays, plenty of grass and trees and space outside for them to roam. At night, when we put the boys to bed, we pray out loud with them. Just talking to God, letting them know he hears their every word."