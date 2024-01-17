Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Photo of Son Jacob Enjoying a Snow Day

On Sunday night into Monday morning, Nashville surpassed its yearly snowfall average. Per the Tennessean, Music City averaged 4.7 inches of snow annually from 1990 through last year. As of Tuesday (Jan. 16), 7.6 inches have accumulated at the Nashville International Airport. In short, it was way more snow folks living in or near Nashville are used to seeing across a winter season, much less in one fell swoop.

Among those sharing snapshots of the rare winter wonderland in their yard was Carrie Underwood. In an Instagram story she shared on Monday (Jan. 15), her son Jacob is shown standing in a window and peeking outside in amazement.

Jacob turns 5 on Jan. 21, so the snow was a one-week-early birthday present. For him, it would've been a new sight, as last year was Nashville's warmest winter ever on record.

"Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle," Underwood wrote on Instagram following Jacob's 2019 birth. "Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good..."

One of the "Before He Cheats" singer's most moving posts about Jacob coincided with his second birthday.

"Jacob, we longed for you. We prayed for you. We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you," Underwood wrote. "Today you are two. You are silly and strong. You love to play and sing and follow your big brother around. You are loved. You are cherished. You are an incredible blessing from God. Happy birthday, sweet boy!"

It's no less of a novel sight for Jacob's older brother, Isaiah, who'll turn 9 on Feb. 27.