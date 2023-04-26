Carrie Underwood Just Introduced the 'Newest Members' of Her Family and the Pics Are So Cute

Carrie Underwood and her spouse Mike Fisher's farm family grew recently with the acquisition of three adorable donkeys.

"Meet the newest members of the EH-OK Farm Fam! [Lindsey Cardindale] brought us a special delivery all the way from Louisiana!!!," Underwood wrote in an Instagram caption. "We've got a (pregnant) mama, a daddy and a little dude! In a little bit, 2 of them will go live with some friends down the road, but we promise to have lots of family reunions!!!!"

A country singer-songwriter and Louisiana native, Cardindale competed on American Idol in 2005 against eventual champion Underwood. They've remained friends since.

Underwood doesn't specify which member of the family of three (and growing) donkeys gets to stay on the EH-OK property. The 400-acre farm is located near Nashville in Franklin, Tenn.

There should be plenty of vegetables for the foal and its parents to eat. Underwood recently turned to Instagram to share her first gardening haul of 2023. The health-conscious country star reaped a plentiful harvest of carrots, radishes and leafy greens from her backyard garden.

"I swore I'd never try to grow carrots again after a couple failed attempts...but here we are!," she wrote in the caption. "Feels so good to grow things... hoping the [Epic Gardening] folks see this and feel just as excited and proud as I do about my greenhouse goodies!!"

As part of its mission statement to "teach the world to grow," Epic Gardening encourages healthy eating through sales of seeds and garden products. Of course, diet and exercise are huge parts of Underwood's brand, as chronicled in her 2021 book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life.

Earlier this year, Underwood added a puppy to her menagerie while on tour.

"Meet Charlotte 'Charlie' Nilla Fisher..." Underwood wrote on social media. "I met her in Charlotte when the lovely people at [Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue] brought some puppies to the venue to make us all smile."