Carrie Underwood's first bilingual song, "Tears of Gold," teams the country music star with Spanish singer, songwriter and actor David Bisbal.

Underwood and Bisbal remind us that parting is such sweet sorrow with a tearjerker of a song, with lyrics by Paul Harris, Matt Schwartz and Cameron Forbes and music composed by Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo. Both vocalists sing in English and Spanish.

A music video shot in Los Angeles ups the emotion of Underwood's latest superstar duet.

"I am very proud of our first collaboration," Bisbal said in a statement. "The video was shot in Los Angeles and it was very special because I love Carrie and truly admire her courage. She has shown a profound admiration for the Spanish language with her wonderful vocals on the track and I am honored to collaborate with Carrie on her first bilingual Spanish song. I hope you enjoy the blend of country and pop music on 'Tears of Gold' as much as we do."

The song will appear on the upcoming reissue of Bisbal's En Tus Planes album (out Dec. 11 via Universal Music Spain).

A three-time Latin Grammy and Latin Billboard award-winning vocalist, Bisbal shares something in common with Underwood. Just as Underwood rose to prominence after winning the 2005 season of American Idol, Bisbal's singing career got jump-started by Spain's Idol equivalent, Operación Triunfo. Bisbal finished second in 2001 behind Rosa Lopez.

Prior Bisbal collaborators include Rihanna and Luis Fonsi.

It's not the first high-profile duet featuring Underwood to debut during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Her first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, features "Hallelujah," a team-up with The Voice coach John Legend. A Christmas special themed around the album debuted Dec. 3 on HBO Max.