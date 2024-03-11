Carrie Underwood Gets Serenaded By Fans in Las Vegas For Her 41st Birthday

Carrie Underwood spent Saturday (March 9) —the eve of her 41st birthday— onstage in Las Vegas because of one of her Reflections residency dates. She got an early party thanks to her team. the concert promoters and the packed house of fans.

During her set, a backdrop reading "Happy Birthday, Carrie" became part of the intricate stage show. Underwood received a massive bouquet of flowers and a gold-frosted layer cake that's decorated with even more flowers— presumably of the edible variety.

An unnamed master of ceremonies led the crowing in singing "Happy Birthday," as captured and posted by a TikTok user.

"It's clear why she is the singer and we are all in the audience," joked the TikTok's poster, Tori Madison Beckstead.

Underwood cracked her own joke onstage.

"I'm very glad you did not put 41 candles," she said. "[Someone would] have to call the fire marshal."

Right as the clip is ending, Underwood asks the MC to stick around and help her sing the next song.

Underwood has since thanked fans for her birthday wishes and surprises in the caption of an Instagram carousel of shots from the show.

Underwood hasn't shared much from her birthday proper back in Nashville, aside from an Instagram story snapshot of flowers she received from her two children.

Underwood's recurring Las Vegas residency began on Dec. 1, 2022. As of now, she's got 15 dates at Resorts World Las Vegas remaining in 2024, including shows this coming Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. There's also a handful of dates in May, June and August. There's a handful of other live dates, from festival appearances to an April 13 commitment to the Grand Ole Opry, in that timespan.