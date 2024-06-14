Carly Pearce Says She Thought She Was Dying From Heart Condition: "It's Been Scary"

Carly Pearce is dealing with some health issues. The singer recently got candid with fans revealing that she is suffering from a heart condition.

However, speaking with Kelly Clarkson, Pearce opened up about how it has impacted her emotionally. She revealed that she had to face her own mortality, and there was a moment where she thought she was dying. She said that she considered that she was having a heart attack.

"I thought I was dying," she said. "It was like crazy, crazy chest pain. I thought I was having a heart attack. ...it's crazy because I'm a runner and I'm like, 'oh, my heart's healthy.' I don't know."

She also opened up about how strange it is to have a heart condition as a relatively young person.

"I had a heart condition called pericarditis, and you're supposed to keep your heart rate down as you are recovering, which, as an artist and a performer and somebody who just released a record — it's been scary," Pearce said. "And I wanted to be honest with it because my shows look a little bit different right now, and also, just, I'm a young, healthy person that takes care of themselves, and my body told me something was wrong. And so, I just want people to listen to their body because you never know.

Carly Pearce Opens Up

Pearce's admission follows her announcement to fans about her heart condition. She said that she wanted to be honest with fans about what she was going through. "I have always been transparent and honest about every part of my life so I feel like this deserves the same honesty," she said. "You guys know that I've been dealing with some health issues and through that, I have developed something called pericarditis, which is a heart issue."

"I've been working with doctors and talking to my cardiologist," Pearce continued. "I still want to be out on the road, it's really important to me but we have all decided that it is in my best interest as I'm healing to alter my shows a little bit." She said that it may affect how she performs.

"So if my shows look a little different, just know it's because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now," she continued. "That doesn't mean that I'm not gonna be completely fine, it just means that right now I've got to really take this seriously."