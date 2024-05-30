Carly Pearce Reveals She Has A Heart Condition: "I’ve Got To Really Take This Seriously"

Carly Pearce is getting candid and honest with her fans. She revealed that she has been struggling with some medical issues lately that affected her both professionally and personally.

In a social media post, Pearce shared that doctors diagnosed her with a heart condition. "I have always been transparent and honest about every part of my life so I feel like this deserves the same honesty," she said. "You guys know that I've been dealing with some health issues and through that, I have developed something called pericarditis, which is a heart issue."

According to the Mayo Clinic, pericarditis is the swelling of a tissue that surrounding the heart. It causes a pain that can also cause pain in the neck and shoulder. It also causes fatigue, swelling in the limbs, and other symptoms. The singer said that she's been visiting a cardiologist who is trying to treat the condition.

"I've been working with doctors and talking to my cardiologist," Pearce said. "I still want to be out on the road, it's really important to me but we have all decided that it is in my best interest as I'm healing to alter my shows a little bit."

Carly Pearce Gets Honest About Condition

Pearce doesn't want to take time off, but she did say her upcoming shows won't be the same as they usually are. She's trying to manage her busy schedule and also treat her condition. "So if my shows look a little different, just know it's because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now," she continued. "That doesn't mean that I'm not gonna be completely fine, it just means that right now I've got to really take this seriously."

The condition comes during a busy time in Pearce's career. She has an upcoming album launching in June. She asks fans for "a little bit of grace." While having a heart condition is scary, Pearce is trying to stay positive about her condition. She's using it as a chance to encourage others to be more pro-active about their health.

"I'm a young healthy person that really watches what I eat and exercises and this happened to me," she said. "So I just want to use my platform to tell you to take care of your body and listen to it and just know that if it's trying to tell you something it's gonna tell you."