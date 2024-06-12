Carly Pearce Unleashes Hell After Trolls Accuse Her Of Being A Devil Worshiper

Hell has no fury like a woman scorned. Well, Carly Pearce is unleashing on internet trolls after they accused the singer of being a devil worshiper. Wait, what?

Well, you see Pearce recently shared a bunch of photos from her performance at 2024 CMA Fest. One of those photos featured Pearce in the parking lot of the venue. However, one photo showed Pearce standing in a parking spot that is numbered either 666 or 668. In Christian theology, 666 is the number of the devil. Several people called out Pearce after posting the photo. They thought it was a veiled attempt at showcasing that Pearce is actually a devil worshiper.

Talk about wild. "Why the 666??" one person writes. "666, we know who you worship," another wrote. "The obvious 666..? Disappointing," an additional commenter wrote.

Meanwhile, another wrote, "Symbology much..... don't be fooled lots of country artists with their fake stupid accents are not free agents but rather useful tools." It's safe to say that Pearce wasn't pleased by the comments. She took to social media to set the record straight about her faith.

Carly Pearce Fires Back

"I've seen too many comments about this being some sort of 'hint' towards 666 or satan to not comment," she begins. "First of all, this was the parking spot for my tour bus at CMA fest & I believe it is 668. I am a devout Christian who takes PRIDE in using my platform to point people towards JESUS."

"So, for anyone wondering... there are absolutely ZERO underlying messages except a girl excited to be playing the big stage," she adds.

Previously, Pearce opened up about her relationship wit God and her faith. She said she really depended on her religion in 2020 when she got a divorce, lost a producer, and dealt with the burdens of the pandemic.

"I truly thought I was going to die at the beginning of quarantine," she told The Christian Post at the time. "You can say you have faith, you can say you believe in God, but until you feel completely uncomfortable, not knowing where to turn, at your lowest — that is where you have to decide to trust that God's timing is right and that He will show you why you're going through this."