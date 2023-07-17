NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 16: Singer & songwriter Carly Pearce visits SiriusXM Studios on June 16, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee and screengrab of Pearce's onstage fall via Instagram.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images/ Instagram/ Carly Pearce
Carly Pearce Slips and Falls Onstage and She Had the Best Response

"I sure busted my booty tonight in Iowa."

There's no better way for a musician to save face after a live botch than handling it with grace and humor. Carly Pearce put this into practice on Friday (July 14) after slipping and falling onstage at Manchester, Iowa's Delaware County Fairgrounds.

While putting her all into signature tune "Next Girl," Pearce lost her balance. The singer didn't miss a beat or note, nailing the coincidental and fitting next line: "I bet he said he never falls this hard."

Afterwards, Pearce joked from stage that "one of you is going to put that on the internet and I'm going to die."

"Well there's a first time for everything and I sure busted my booty tonight in Iowa," Pearce wrote on Twitter. "Who has a video?"

Of course, at least one fan with an enviable standing spot caught it all on camera and posted the footage to TikTok.

If Pearce died, it was from laughter. She took advantage of the clips out there by creating a video in which she falls to the beat of Gwen Stefani's "Hollaback Girl."

Pearce has been weighing the positives with the negatives lately, furthering her run as a top country star while coping with her public breakup from former pro baseball player Riley King.

Recent Chris Stapleton collaboration and breakup song "We Don't Fight Anymore" is among her public displays of vulnerability.

"This song embodies a place that I think, if we are honest with ourselves, we've all felt at some point in a relationship. The distance that feels heartbreaking, yet you're also indifferent." Pearce wrote on social media. "I've always been a writer who never wanted to shy away from the 'uncomfortable' moments in all of our lives, and this song feels too important not to share."

