Country singer-songwriter Carly Pearce has parted ways with boyfriend of two years, former MLB player Riley King. Pearce confirmed the news to People, explaining that she and King "simply were not right for each other."

"For the most part, it was great. People date to see if they're gonna go the distance, and we weren't," Pearce told People. "We just simply were not right for each other, and that's the bottom line. I am on such a beautiful journey, and I am really excited about the next chapter of my life."

Given the timing of the breakup and the release of Pearce's new Chris Stapleton collaboration "We Don't Fight Anymore," which will be available June 16, Pearce was quick to clear up any rumors that the tune, which she co-wrote with Shane McAnally and Pete Good, is about her now ex-boyfriend.

"I want to clarify that I wrote 'We Don't Fight Anymore' a year ago, when I was ridiculously in love," Pearce said (quote via People). "There is absolutely not a correlation to what is going on in my life at the moment at all."

Advertisement

The "Next Girl" singer added that the song "was just so special because I told a story that so many people are living. I was able to tap into that, but [the split] is not because of this song."

Pearce says collaborating with Stapleton is a "dream come true."

"I've always wanted to write music that makes people feel something -- whether that is feeling seen, less alone, happy or even uncomfortable. 'We Don't Fight Anymore' felt like I was writing one of those stories that, whether or not we want to include it in our social media highlight reel, we've either been there or are living there right now," Pearce said in a press statement. "Having Chris Stapleton join me on this song was a dream come true and he unlocked an element to the story that I didn't even know it needed."

For his part, King confirmed his breakup with Pearce in a statement to Page Six, stating "Carly and I have parted ways and I wish her nothing but the best in both her career and personal life."

Advertisement

However, Pearce says there's no truth to the outlet's report that the couple broke up over "trust issues."

Pearce told PEOPLE "That is absolutely not why we broke up."

Pearce will perform during Nashville's CMA Fest, which runs from June 8 through June 11 across Music City, taking the main stage at Nissan Stadium on June 8.