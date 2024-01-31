'Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott.'

Candace Cameron Bure's house just got a little fuller.

"I present to you, Mr. and Mrs. Lev Bure ??," she posted on Instagram on Jan. 30. "Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott."

Bure, who got her big break on "Full House" and later starred in Hallmark Christmas flicks like "A Christmas Detour" and "Christmas Town," added: "We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with. I have an overwhelming sense of love, joy, peace and contentment thanks to God's blessing of family and friendship. My heart is so full."

Bure, 47, also wrote about her family's long-held tradition of marriages that put a love of Christ at the forefront.

"What a celebration it was!! The Holy Spirit was present, the gospel was preached, and love filled the air," she continued. "Covenant vows were made and hearts watching were reminded of theirs long ago ????."

The actress and proud mama reminisced about a weekend that none of them will soon forget.

"We talked, we ate, speeches were given, toasts were made, we laughed, we danced, we celebrated!" her post said. "What a glorious day!!!! This mama is over the moon HAPPY!!!! Congratulations to Lev and Elliott Bure!!!!!!

Cameron Bure also shared some photos from the gorgeous outdoor ceremony. She beamed in a stunning golden strapless dress alongside the three children she shares with husband Valeri Bure, a former hockey player for the NHL.

Cameron Bure initially broke the news of her son's upcoming nuptials to Us Weekly back in November 2023. She was ecstatic about growing her family, but admitted she did not look forward to her son splitting time between the Bures and the in-laws over the holidays.

"She is definitely, definitely invited into the family, but we'll see how the holidays work out in that way. Now it's, like, two families. We'll probably be vying for the kids every year."