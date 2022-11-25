Christmas Queen Candace Cameron Bure's Best Christmas Movies

Looking for something to watch this holiday season? You can't go wrong with one of Candace Cameron Bure's many yuletide yarns. You have plenty to choose from, as Bure has a veritable treasure trove of films up her sleeve. She's been at this whole Christmas entertainment thing for a long time, you see, and that means hours of holiday fun to put on while you spend time with family or wrap up gifts and cook dinners for future gatherings.

Yes, this actress has been serving the holidays on the silver screen for some time. Even though Bure announced her departure from the Hallmark Channel in April 2022 for Great American Family, there's no doubt that she's still the Queen of Christmas. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of Bure's best holiday movies, from a Christmas-tinged tale littered with references to The Wizard of Oz to an exciting "sister swap" tale in the vein of The Parent Trap. There's a little something in Bure's classic Christmas movie collection to suit just about any taste.

Journey Back to Christmas (2016)

Bure gets to flex her acting chops with this touching tale, which finds a World War II nurse transported in time to 2016. While grieving the disappearance and assumed death of her husband, she meets a man who helps her recall the meaning of Christmas and find love in the process. It's a different twist on the typical holiday movie we see from the actress, which makes it a must-see.

Where to watch: Hallmark Movies Now

Christmas Under Wraps (2014)

When doctor Bure moves to Alaska to take on a job while waiting to hear if she got her dream fellowship in Boston, she isn't expecting much of anything. But she soon finds out the Alaskan town she's working in has been hiding an interesting holiday secret -- and she wastes no time jumping into a new romance, either. It's another situation where Bure takes on an interesting role, this time a doctor, who ends up learning that, sometimes, you can't plan every single aspect of your life and you need to go to the flow, especially around the holidays, to be happy.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon

Let It Snow (2013)

In this charmer, Let it Snow finds Bure playing the part of a certified Grinch, self-described and all. As executive planner Stephanie, Bure is in charge of her company's new property, and is looking to take a cozy old lodge and turn it into the new town hot spot to attract tourists. She does her best to ignore the warmth and charm of the holidays that infest every corner of the lodge and the town, but they end up too powerful even for her, and she finds the true meaning of Christmas unfolding within her.

Where to watch: Hallmark Movies Now

Switched for Christmas (2017)

Bure pulls double duty as identical twin sisters who are saddled with their unique Christmas planning responsibilities. They get it into their heads that the other sister has it better than they do, so they decide to swap places for the holidays. By doing so, they realize they should be more appreciative of their own lives, and understand what each other is actually going through. It's a great way for the duo to understand each other better as well as what the holiday is all about.

Where to watch: Peacock, Apple TV

Christmas Town (2019)

Bure stars as Lauren, a young woman on her way to start a new teaching job after she splits with her boyfriend. She makes a stop over at the sleepy town of Grandon Falls, where she meets a man who has a foster child, a few women she makes friends with at the cafe, and little by little, the town starts to descend on her as much as she descends on it. And as you probably guessed, the magic of Christmas envelops her as she ruminates on the true meaning of the season.

Where to watch: FuboTV

A Shoe Addict's Christmas (2018)

When baker Noelle is trapped in a department store on Christmas Eve, she meets a woman who has a surprising introduction: she's Noelle's guardian angel. In this twist on A Christmas Carol, Noelle is visited by the ghosts of Christmases past, present, and future as she learns to become a warmer, more caring person and helps plan the annual Christmas Charity Gala with her (handsome) new neighbor. It's a heartwarming story that'll put a smile on your face in no time.

Where to watch: Apple TV

The Christmas Contest (2021)

Lara and Ben are exes who throw down in a televised Christmas contest in an effort to win $50,000 for the charity of their choice. Of course, life has more planned for them than just becoming Denver's King or Queen of Christmas. While competing for their charity win, Lara and Ben begin rekindling their relationship little by little, as they battle it out and come together once more for a Christmas miracle: giving their relationship another try. If they end up succeeding, with Bure's executive character's heart melting a bit and Ben learning to heal after his time as a professional baseball player, it might be the best Christmas ever.

Where to watch: FuboTV

A Christmas Detour (2015)

Paige is a young bridal magazine writer who just became engaged. She's boarding a flight to meet her fiance's family for the first time in New York, and meets a man named Dylan when she has to sit beside him on the plane. When the plane they're on has to make an emergency landing in Buffalo, NY, Paige and Dylan find themselves staying together to weather the storm before getting on their way -- and despite their apparent romantic entanglements, find love with each other.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon

Moonlight & Mistletoe (2008)

Holly is the daughter of Nick, who owns a holiday amusement park named Santaville that's open year-round. Fed up with Nick's dedication to the park, Holly leaves home in her teens and becomes a successful businesswoman. When her father injures herself, she's called home to help run the park in his stead. Originally, she doesn't plan on staying more than a few days, but that changes when she comes face to face with a man from her childhood -- and another potential beau. It's romance and drama, all with a Christmas flavor.

Where to watch: YouTube

If I Only Had Christmas (2020)

Darcy is a publicist who must work with the cynical William to help out a charity who needs assistance at Christmas. When the pair come together, however, they realize they have more in common than they thought. While the base holiday story is quite familiar here, what makes this movie stand out is its multiple references to The Wizard of Oz all throughout. They're fun, creative, and will put a smile on your face, especially if you're a fan of the classic film.

Where to watch: FuboTV

