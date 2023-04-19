Holiday movie mainstay Candace Cameron Bure has signed on to her next movie for Great American Family. According to Deadline, she'll be playing a U.S. Army reservist and orthopedic physician in the upcoming film My Christmas Hero. This undoubtedly touching tale will debut as part of the network's annual Great American Christmas franchise, which kicks off in October.

My Christmas Hero follows Bure's character, Nicole Ramsey, who's devoted to helping military service members and their families at the Joint Military Base in Lacey, Washington. One Christmas, Dr. Ramsey embarks on a special mission to honor a fallen soldier and bring some healing to her own family. True to Great American Christmas tradition, it will likely be another chance to bring some heartwarming holiday cheer to the small screen.

"We are proud to tell a story that honors our U.S. veterans this Christmas season," Bure said in a statement. "From WW2 to present day veterans, we shine the spotlight on their heroic work as well as aftercare needs. We have a talented cast and crew and are thrilled to bring it to our Great American Family audience."

In addition to playing the starring role, Bure is also serving as an executive producer for My Christmas Hero. In 2022, GAC Media signed a deal with Bure to develop, produce, and star in movies and TV shows for Great American Family and GAC Living. The Fuller House actress has not only taken on an executive role in the company but is also overseeing and curating programming through her Candy Rock Entertainment.

With that said, nearing the warmer months is the best time to start talking about holiday films, and it looks like Bure is set to deliver on her side. There's no release date set for My Christmas Hero just yet, but we'll likely hear about when it's going to debut on Great American Family soon.

