Cam Anthony was crowned the winner of The Voice Season 20 in 2021. This Team Blake singer was the most recent singer to win on Shelton's team before The Voice Season 22 wrapped in December 2022, where another of Blake Shelton's team took the gold -- country singer Bryce Leatherwood. Anthony performed a variety of different songs over the course of his season, from Sam Smith's "Lay Me Down" to Bon Jovi's "Wanted Dead or Alive," showcasing his musical prowess across a variety of genres.

Prior to The Voice, Anthony also won the 2018 FOX revival of Showtime at the Apollo, where he was awarded his own headlining show at the Apollo Theatre thanks to his performance of the Bill Withers song "Ain't No Sunshine." He's had his fair share of being in the public eye thanks to his amazing vocals, and that makes him an in-demand talent.

With the wrap-up of the latest season of The Voice and the ninth victory for Team Blake in the bag, fans are wondering what Anthony has been doing since he won the show. We've done the work for you to round up what this winning performer has been up to since wowing crowds on Team Blake, and what he's planning to do next.

He debuted a new single in July 2022

In July 2022, the Philadelphia native dropped his debut single, "Keep It Between Us," for Republic Records. He performed the song during a set at the African World Festival at Detroit's Hart Plaza to a packed crowd.

For the song, Anthony worked with producer Black Monday to find something "personal and unique" to debut with after his run on The Voice. It's an upbeat, funk-infused toe-tapper that gives the singer a chance to showcase his vocal abilities and one that you likely caught making the rounds on the radio since its release.

In addition to debuting his single, Anthony also performed the song "Lift Every Voice and Sing," during the festival's opening ceremony.

He appeared on The Voice and The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Anthony returned to The Voice Season 21 to hang out with the current contestants and coaches, where he would give advice to and mentor those vying to be the champion. Shelton allowed Anthony to give them a pep talk "from the champ," and the winner briefed everyone on what he was up to, including time in the studio getting some music ready to release.

"One of the things I'll be telling them is that this is going to be a roller coaster, so strap in because it's going to be crazy," he told the camera during the segment that premiered on The Voice. While there, he offered his thoughts on Ariana Grande as part of the cast and spoke with contestants like Katharine Ann Mohler and Peedy Chavis.

He also made his way to The Ellen DeGeneres Show for an appearance.

He's been posting song covers to YouTube

After a well-deserved break following his win on The Voice, Anthony began posting new covers of popular songs on his YouTube channel, TheRealCamAnthony. For example, he created a somber, black-and-white version of Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License" and shared it on YouTube.

He's also shared all of his performances and ways for fans to follow him on his YouTube channel. You can find all of his The Voice songs and collaborations there, along with the music video for his own song, which he released in 2022.

He has an EP on the way

Though Anthony has only released one single and a video to accompany it, there's much more to come. As part of his victory on The Voice, he received a record deal and a $100,000 cash prize. His release of "Keep It Between Us" was just the beginning.

Anthony told The Detroit News in July 2022 interview that an EP was on the way, though he didn't offer any additional details about what it would entail at the time. He did say that it wasn't difficult to pick a genre to stick to, however, when it came to making music.

"I don't think it's too complicated to necessarily figure out a way to go," he said. "Music is so diverse. You're able to jump across different genres and reach out in many different ways. I wanted to start with R&B because R&B is where my roots are but I wanted to definitely explore and EP will definitely show that."

With 2023 on the horizon, Anthony has promised that he has "a good few things coming," and that he's "really excited" about what's in store for him.

